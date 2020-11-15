Aus der Betonwüste: Solidarität mit dem Danni

Inmitten der Gesundheitskrise zeigt sich, dass Staat und Kapital nicht zögern, bei der Unterstützung der weiteren Zerstörung und Plünderung der Umwelt im Namen des Profit ihr wahres Gesicht zu zeigen. Es überrascht nicht, dass sich die staatliche Maschinerie mit der Priorisierung der Reproduktion von Kapital dafür entscheidet, Fluren und Wälder zu zerstören, die seit hunderten von Jahren einem rapiden Klimawandel im Wege stehen (welcher durch die Verschwendung natürlicher Ressourcen im Namen des Profits erzeugt wird). Wiedereinmal ist der Staat zur Stelle, um dem Kapital gewissenhaft den Weg freizuräumen.

Dementsprechend begann am Montag, den 10. November die Räumung vom Danni. Hunderte Bullen fielen in den Wald ein und holzten Bäume ab, nahmen Leute fest und unterdrückten den Widerstand. Es wurden bereits etliche Baumhäuser und Küchen geräumt sowie zahlreiche Verhaftungen getätigt. Aber zur gleichen Zeit sind nach wie vor tausend Menschen im Wald um gegen die Zerstörung der Natur vielfältigen Widerstand zu leisten.

Trotz der Tatsache, dass sich unser Kampf in der Rigaer Straße in städtischem Gebiet abspielt, erachten wir die Existenz von Strukturen und Initiativen wie den Danni als nicht nur notwendig um den natürlichen Reichtum zu verteidigen, sondern auch als Teil des selben Kampfes gegen ein System der Ausbeutung und Unterdrückung. Wir stehen solidarisch mit den Anstrengungen der Aktivist*innen – nicht nur anlässlich der Räumung, sondern während ihrem gesamten Kampf. Auch wenn wir in verschiedenen Gegenden verschiedene Wege beschreiten, verlaufen unsere Kämpfe nicht nur parallel zueinander, sondern treffen sich. Sie treffen sich in den selbst-organisierten Strukturen, den horizontalen Treffen und nicht zuletzt auf den Barrikaden. Für eine Gesellschaft mit mehr Wald und weniger Asphalt.

PS: Während wir diesen Text schreiben, erreichen uns Nachrichten der gewaltsamen Räumung eines Tripods im Danni. Das Seil einer vier Meter über dem Boden hängenden Person wurde durch einen Bullen durchgeschnitten. Die Art, dieser Person Verletzungen zuzufügen, kann nicht anders als Absicht bezeichnet werden. Wir unterstützen jegliche Konsequenz, die von Aktivist*innen nach diesem potentiell tödlichen Angriff gezogen wird, um unseren Widerstand für uns sicherer und für unsere Gegener gefährlicher werden zu lassen.

Solidarität mit dem Danni!

Mit jedem gefällten Baum wird ein Stück mehr Widerstand gesät!

Wer die Misere sät, wird Widerstand ernten!

From the concrete desert: Solidarity with Danni

In order to build the last section of the A49 federal freeway the construction company Deges is willing and already has begun to destroy 85 hectare of forest. The affected parts are the Herrenwald forest, the Maulbach forest and the Dannenröder forest. 1000 hectares of earth are being cultivated in Dannenröder forest for more than 3 hundreds years. “Danni” is squatted since September 2019 in order to prevent the massive invasion into nature and by this the risk of endangering the drinking water supply of over 500,000 people from the Rhine-Main area.

In the middle of the hygiene crisis we see that the state and capital do not hesitate to show their real face, supporting the further destruction and plunder of natural environment for the benefit of capital, launching thousands of cops to evict Danni. We are not surprised that, when the state mechanisms prioritize the reproduction of capital, they decide to ruin pieces of land and forests which for hundreds of years have been obstacles to the rapid climate change (which is produced by the overuse of natural resources in the name of profit). Once again, the state is coming to serve faithfully the capital by guaranteeing that nothing will stand as obstacle in it’s profit-seeking.

Consequently, on monday the 10th of November, the eviction of Danni started. Hundreds of cops invaded the forest, cutting trees, arresting and repressing. Until now they managed to evict several tree houses, floor kitchens and make numerous arrests. But at the same time around thousand people are there to resist the destruction of the nature by different means.

And despite the fact that our struggle, as Rigaer94, is evolving in a metropolitan area, we consider the existence of structures and initiatives, as Danni, not only as necessary for the defense of the

natural wealth but also necessary as parts of the same struggle against a system based in exploitation and oppression. We stand in solidarity with the effort that the activists make not only during the difficult time of the eviction but also during their whole struggle. Even if we are fighting in different places and with different ways, our struggles are not only parallel but they also meet each other. They meet in the self-organised structures, in the horizontal assemblies, in the barricades. For a society of equality and freedom. For a society with more forests and less asphalt.

PS: By the time of writing this text, news reach us from the violent eviction of a tripod in the Danni forest. The rope of one person hanging four meters above the ground was cut by a cop, causing injuries in a way that can be understand as nothing else but purpose. We support all the concequences drawn by the activists after this potentially deadly attack that can make our resistance safer for us and more dangerous to the enemy force.

SOLIDARITY WITH DANNI

YOU CUT ONE TREE WE PLANT RESISTANCE

YOU SOW MISERY YOU REAP RAGE