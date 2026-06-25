Niemals alleine - Antifa in die Offensive!

Samstag | 27.06. | 20 Uhr | Bahnhofsvorplatz

engl. below

Am Samstag, dem 27.06. 20 Uhr treffen wir uns vor dem Göttinger Bahnhof und holen uns gemeinsam die Stadt zurück. Wir organisieren eine Schlafplatzbörse und es wird Raum zum Austausch geben. Sonntag Morgen gibt es ein gemeinsames Frühstück und Zusammenkommen im Juzi. Bei Fragen könnt ihr an 161soli@systemli.org schreiben.

Wir wollen keine National- und Regionalflaggen, keine Organisationsflaggen und keine Parteisymbole auf der Demo.

Never alone – Antifa on the offensive!

Saturday | 27 June | 8 pm | Station forecourt

Last weekend, on 22 June, our friend and comrade was critically injured by a fascist. He stabbed him in the chest with a knife. It is a miracle that our friend survived. We want to take our anger, fear and grief onto the streets and be there for one another. We can’t bear it alone any longer. We cannot accept the circumstances and the escalation that led to the attack, which we couldn't prevent.

On Saturday, 27 June at 8 pm, we’ll meet in front of Göttingen railway station and reclaim the city together. We’re organising a place-to-sleep exchange and there’ll be space for discussion. On Sunday morning, there’ll be a communal breakfast and get-together at the Juzi. If you have any questions, please email 161soli@systemli.org.

We don’t want any national or regional flags, organisational flags or party symbols at the demonstration.