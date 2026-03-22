Iran: They supported the dictator when our voices were silenced!

I'm writing for you from Iran, sitting in front of TV and watching Pro-Hamas and pro-Islamic Republic protests by western lefties and anti-war activists!

Protesters are carrying the Islamic Republic flag, and the Islamic regime in Iran is happily showing them as its international supporters! Maybe the protesters think they are standing against the Imperialism or Trump or maybe they think they are supporting Palestine. Which I can strongly say is a great misunderstanding.

The flag those lefties carry is not even a local and widely supported sign. The society I live in is diverse, with Muslims and other groups living side by side, so a specific Islamic symbol cannot be considered a local flag and symbol of the community that represents a large population of us.

This symbol mostly belongs to a Muslim Shia government which is a totalitarian theocratic system. This government suppresses and kills protesters for asking for their basic rights. Here in Iran we have got no free media. Internet is down and it's ten days that I'm trying to get connected to the International internet to see what's going on in the world!

The satellite TVs are cracked down by the government and only one percent of Iranian social media users have got access to the International Internet inside Iran. This Islamic regime has provided them this access!

Just so that someone can be the voice of the regime and spread what the Islamic Republic wants on social media, while most ordinary people are not available.

Iran is offline and Iran doesn't have any freedom or chance to shout! My friends, brothers and sisters are in jail and are under death penalty for asking for a better life. For having food on the table or for being who they are and supporting what they think.

If you are a member of LGBT community you will face death penalty in Iran under the Islamic Republic occupation. And at the same time some western lefties(also LGBT members) use their basic rights and freedom to speak instead of us and support Islamic regime when we are shut! To show how much they hate Trump and conservatives in the west! It's called humanitarian protest is it? Of course not. I see these fake anti-imperialism activists bring the pictures of the killed students to the protests. Those students who were killed by Israel. The sad story of war... But these activists just ignored those other kids who were murdered by Islamic Republic at the same time. I count myself Iranian and I love to be seen as a human being not as a political tool to gain political benefits from.

Our grief and the lives of our children living in this geography is worthy and valuable equally and is not a tool and a story that different political parties bargain over and use different pieces of this to reach their own goals. I don't let the extremist Zionists to white wash their crimes by the attitude of Islamic Republic and we won't let the Hamas supporters white wash the Islamic Republic and share untrue stories while Iran is silent.

March 15, 2026

by Ravi