[LE] Tattoo-Studio von Nazis angegriffen! Freiheit für Maja!
Wir haben dem Tattoo-Studio „Little Fox Artwork“ von Vanessa Hänisch gestern Nacht einen autonomen Besuch abgestattet und den Laden mit einladender Fensterfront durch ausreichend Buttersäure, Farbe und dem Gebrauch eines 950g Latt-Hammers nachhaltig demoliert. Diese antifaschistische Intervention ist unser Beitrag im Rahmen des Aktionstages für Maja.
Vanessa Hänisch ist Bassistin in der RechtsRock-Band „Ethos“, der u.a. auch Gitarrist Mirko „Barny“ Fritze (Jenaer Umfeld NSU), sowie Dominik Burcek (war Bassist bei RechtsRock-Band Sleipnir mit Kontakt zu u.a. Blood and Honour und NPD) angehört. Tino Hänisch – Ehepartner von Vanessa – ist Sänger der Band und war bereits mit der Band „Selektion“ im RechtsRock tätig. Als Tätowiererin nahm Vanessa auch 2018 an einer Tattoo-Convention im Rahmen des neonazistischen „Schild & Schwert“-Festivals in Ostritz teil. Mehr zur Recherche zu Vanessa Hänisch und der Verstrickung von Neonazis in der Rock-Subkultur hier: de.indymedia.org/node/554450
Auf Nazi-Outings folgen in Leipzig direkte Konsequenzen. Neonazis werden sich nicht vor uns verstecken können. An Vanessa und alle Bandmitglieder: Solltet ihr eure Aktivitäten nicht einstellen, werden wir bald wieder kommen. Tino, überleg dir ab jetzt häufiger, wie schnell du es zu dem Transporter von deinem Bauservice schaffst, um die Flammen unserer Brandsätze zu löschen. Für die nächsten Tage wünschen wir viel Spaß beim unbezahlten Aufräumen!
Da manche Linke das spezielle Bedürfnis haben, uns heute mir ihrem Szenekleinkrieg zu nerven, noch ein paar Sätze dazu: unser Kalender ist bereits vollständig damit gefüllt, die zahlreichen Nazi-Strukturen in Sachsen und auch explizit in Leipzig zu bekämpfen. Macht was sinnvolles und jagt Faschisten statt eure wahnhafte Feindimaginationen. Die Auswärtigen beider Seiten werden heute Abend wieder nach Hause fahren, die faschistische Bedrohung in Sachsen bleibt. Der Spruch „Antifa heißt Handarbeit“ ist keine leere Phrase für Insta-Slides oder Soli-Fotos, sondern tatsächliche Praxis auf der Straße. Also fangt da an, statt bei unseren Genoss*innen in Connewitz.
In Solidarität mit den Angeklagten von Antifa Ost sowie dem Budapest-Komplex! Tod & Verachtung der Hamas und Netanjahu!
Ergänzungen
