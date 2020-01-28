Unprecedented wave of repressoion in Tweebosbuurt

Until now, the situation was actually in our favor, the court even made a decision against the demolition. However, during the past few days, one of the squat got illegally evicted and we discovered that Vestia, the company owning the buildings we squat, illegally added new documents to the court case against one of the squats in the last moment so we cannot defend from them. We also heard that somone from the neighborhood got attacked tonight in the streets with a metal pipe because he was parking his bike close to the squat that was evicted a few days ago. Hoppefuly he’s not hurt. The attackers ran aways after a single hit. In the same time, the police of Rotterdam started an awful harassment campaign against the inhabitants of the neighborhood. 25 people were arrested in the past few days, 19 activists supporting the local struggle and 6 other inhabitants during "random" identity controls. A police car is driving by our street two or three time every hour, day and night, and they ask ID documents to people walking in the streets of the neighborhood. If that person "looks like an activist" or is not able to immediately provide ID documents they’re immediately locked up for several hours. Several people (at least 3) got beaten up in their cells. One of them (EU citizen) got evicted of the country after 30 hours of custody because she was walking her dog without a leach in the neighborhood. Another one is still in detention and is facing deportation in a country where he’s danger, and is not provided any medical care in detention despite several broken bones during his arrest.

He is facing deportation in a country where his life is likely in danger, because Dutch state wants to cancel his current visa. He is currently in detention. He was badly hurt during his arrest, and we bielive that he have a broken rib. He seemed unconscious when policed was carrying him to their car during the arrest. We need to prepare and efficient legal and political defense both for our living space and to free this person. He wants to ask asylum in the Netherlands in order to try to stop his own eviction, but the state won’t allow him to fill a request because of Dublin’s procedure.We’re already contacting experienced lawyers and some newspapers, but we’re completely overwhelmed by the situation. Let us know if there’s anything you can do.

The suddenty and the violence of the repression wave are completely unexpected. We don’t know how to react. We can’t let somone be sent to so much trouble. He came to live in the neighborhood because he wanted to live a helpful life. He helped the historical inhabitants to organise against Vestia’s demolition plans until their recent victory in the court and he helps fixing neighbors’ bikes on his free time... He is fully a part of this community. He’s only "crime" was to be walking too close to a squat at the wrong moment. The state tries to cancel his visa (which legally alows him to stay in the Netherlands) without any proof of any infraction. We need to find ways to convince the court to release him. If he’s forced to board into this plane, he might never see sunlight again, if not worst. We’re starting by making a public call to join the protest in front of the foreigner detention center near Rotterdam Airport :

There is no illegal humans, only inhumans laws.

Sunday 02/02 at 4pm, at the entrance of the detention center ; Portelabaan, 7.

Our story is an exemple of what borders do to people. Those detentions centers are full of humans like him, some of them have similar stories. They’re denied their right to be there for futile motivations and end up beeing deported in country they’ve sometime never been to, or country where they are in danger, often loosing all contacts with their friends and family litterally from one day to the other.

We joined Tweebosbuurt to protest against gentrification. Gentrification is a capitalist process that forces people to move against their will, depriving them of the liberty to live where they want, where they feel like they belong. That’s what we wanted to fight. But borders are causing even worst offenses to human dignity. We’ll stand for Anton and for every other human beeings who have to endure persecution from this racist and nationalist society.

We are looking for urgent help, advice and support of any kind in the situation we’re facing.

You can find more informations about the context at tweebosbuurt.noblogs.org

You can contact us at squat-vestia@riseup.net