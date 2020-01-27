20 years anniversary of Indymedia - Elephant in the Room

The success of the Indymedia website and the Seattle IMC newsroom behind it soon inspired the formation of local IMCs and websites in other cities around the world, where they duplicated the publishing platform developed for Seattle. By 2004, there were over 150 autonomously operated IMCs in some fifty countries across the globe, which all ran websites that branched off the mothership: indymedia.org. What started in Seattle grew into a network.

But indymedia was also always facing repressions since the very beginning. Just last weekend a demonstration in Leipzig took place in Solidarity to linksunten.indymedia.org. The internet platform was banned in 2017 after the protest in G20 summit in Hamburg. One of the trials connected with indymedia linksunten starts in Leipzig this week.

