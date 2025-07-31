Lisa Close & Lafone Investments Ltd. [de/eng]

Zur Erinnerung: Die Firma Lafone Investments Ltd. ist eine englische Briefkastenfirma, die sich als „Eigentümerin“ der Rigaer94 darstellt. Sie ist verwickelt in ein Firmengeflecht, dass die Identität des eigentlichen „Eigentümers“ der Rigaer94 (Leonid Medved, wohnt in Berlin) verschleiern sollte. Lafone Investments Ltd. gehört der Firma Coraline Ltd., welche wiederum der Firma Clifton Admin Ltd. gehört, welche wiederum der Eastleigh Ltd. gehört, deren Spur sich auf Guernsey verliert. Die Personen, die dieses fragwürdige Firmengeflecht möglich machen, versuchten jahrelang (vergeblich) die Anonymität Leonid Medveds zu schützen. Sie sind damit aktiver Teil der Angriffe gegen unser Haus. Wir möchten euch einige von ihnen etwas näher vorstellen.

Lisa Close (ehem. Lisa Taylor) ist aktuell Geschäftsführerin von Lafone Investments Ltd.. Sie hat ihren Namen in der Vergangenheit über 70 Firmen zur Verfügung gestellt. Sie ist 48 Jahre alt, hat schwarze Haare, einen Nasenpiercing und einen kleinen, lockigen Hund.

Ihre letzte bekannte Wohnadresse ist ein Backsteinhaus in einer „netten“ Gegend: 6 Murray Park, Stanley, County Durham.Dort lebt sie mit ihrem Partner und ihrem Hund. An ihrer vorherigen Adresse (5 Weardale Terrace, Annfield Plain, Stanley, County Durham) lebt ihr Ex-Mann Allen Close mit seinem Bruder. Lisafährt einen weißen Nissan Yuke mit dem Kennzeichen Y26 LSA. Dieser parkt manchmal vor ihrem Büro im 6 Consett Business Park, Consett, County Durham. Der Bürokomplex besteht aus mehreren ein- bis zweistöckigen Häusern, liegt recht abgelegen und ist nicht besonders gut besucht. Weder Lafone Investments Ltd. noch Coraline Ltd. tauchen auf dem Gelände namentlich auf, obwohl sie dort registriert sind. Lisas Büro befindet sich in der Nähe des Eingangs, im Haus mit dem Eingangstresen an der Rückseite rechts. Laut der Person, die am Empfang arbeitet, ist Lisa sehr selten in ihrem Büro.

Deborah Anne Hawley ist ca. 54 Jahre alt und lebt in der 23 Ryton Crescent, Shield Row, Stanley, County Durham. Sie ist aktuell Geschäftsführerin der Coraline Ltd. und war 7 Jahre lang Geschäftsführerin der Clifton Admin Ltd..

Linda Patricia McLellan ist 74 Jahre alt und lebt irgendwo auf der Avon Road in Stanley, in der Nähe ihrer ehemaligen Adresse 4 Waveney Gardens, South Stanley, County Durham. Sie ist ebenfalls Geschäftsführerin der Coraline Ltd. und war 15 Jahre lang Geschäftsführerin der Clifton Admin Ltd..

Der Vollständigkeit halber hier noch die Namen der drei ehemaligen Geschäftsführer von Lafone Investments Ltd.: Mark Robert Burton (52), John Richard Dewhurst (78) und Colin Frances John Guille (73).

Wir freuen uns Lisa Close am 10. und am 17. September 2025 in Berlin begrüßen zu dürfen! Und auch wenn ihre Kolleg*innen nicht zu uns kommen – vielleicht erreicht sie (und Lisa) ja der ein oder andere Gruß aus Berlin an ihren Adressen in England.

Kein Angriff auf unser Haus bleibt unbeantwortet! Rigaer94 bleibt!

Lisa Close & Lafone Investments Ltd.

The time has come: Lisa Close is coming to Berlin! The English director of Lafone Investments Ltd. has been called to several court hearings, in which they will try to get eviction orders for several apartments in our house. (More details here: https://rigaer94.squat.net/2025/07/10/update-on-the-legal-situation-of-rigaer94/)

As a reminder: Lafone Investments Ltd. is an English letterbox company that presents itself as the “owner” of Rigaer94. It is involved in a network of companies designed to conceal the identity of the actual “owner” of Rigaer94 (Leonid Medved, who lives in Berlin). Lafone Investments Ltd. is owned by Coraline Ltd., which in turn is owned by Clifton Admin Ltd., which in turn is owned by Eastleigh Ltd., whose trail is lost in Guernsey. The people who made this dubious network of companies possible have tried for years (in vain) to protect Leonid Medved's anonymity. They are an active part of the attacks against our house. We would like to introduce some of them to you in more detail.

Lisa Close (formerly Lisa Taylor) is currently the director of Lafone Investments Ltd.. She has lent her name to over 70 companies in the past. She is 48 years old, has black hair, a nose piercing and a small, curly-haired dog.

Her last known home address is a house in a “nice” area: 6 Murray Park, Stanley, County Durham. She lives there with her partner and her dog. At her previous address (5 Weardale Terrace, Annfield Plain, Stanley, County Durham), her ex-husband Allen Close lives with his brother.

Lisa drives a white Nissan Yuke with the number plate Y26 LSA. It is sometimes parked outside her office at 6 Consett Business Park, Consett, County Durham. The office complex consists of several one- to two-story buildings, is quite remote and not particularly busy. Neither Lafone Investments Ltd. nor Coraline Ltd. appear by name on the site, although they are registered there. Lisa's office is located near the entrance, in the building with the entrance counter at the back of the building on the right. According to the person who works at the reception, Lisa is very rarely in her office.

Deborah Anne Hawley is 54 years old and lives at 23 Ryton Crescent, Shield Row, Stanley, County Durham. She is currently the director of Coraline Ltd. and was the director of Clifton Admin Ltd. for 7 years.

Linda Patricia McLellan is 74 years old and lives somewhere on the Avon Road in Stanley, near her former address of 4 Waveney Gardens, South Stanley, County Durham. She is also the director of Coraline Ltd. and was the director of Clifton Admin Ltd. for 15 years.

For the sake of completeness, here are the names of the three former directors of Lafone Investments Ltd: Mark Robert Burton (52), John Richard Dewhurst (78) and Colin Frances John Guille (73).

We are looking forward to welcome Lisa Close to Berlin on 10th and 17th of September 2025! And even if her colleagues don't come to us - perhaps one or two greetings from Berlin will reach them (and Lisa) at their addresses in England.

No attack on our house remains unanswered! Rigaer94 stays!