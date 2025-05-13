Down with Amazon! Free Palestine!

Fascism is here and alive. It is a tool used by capitalists to justify global exploitation of the working class and violence against the most marginalized. The focus on profit and the accumulation of wealth by the 1% has led to widespread suffering and a cycle of endless enslavement to labor.

As a company, Amazon is far more than just an online shopping platform: more than 70% of Amazon's profit [1] comes from AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud infrastructure service, which powers a large proportion of commercial websites and apps around the world. This malicious monopoly of Big Tech on the fabric of our lives provides a fundamental engine of global capitalism that keeps the majority of the world -- especially in the Global South -- constantly oppressed. The Amazon tower in Berlin is contributing to the gentrification of our neighborhoods, pushing out our communities of affordable and dignified housing, while providing ample space for technocratic businesses to make endless profit.

The genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine, too, is linked to this endless exploitation of resources. Gaza has an underwater natural gas field, the development of which has been blocked by Israel. After the genocide started, Israel granted 12 licenses to Israeli and foreign companies. In the West Bank, water resources, natural and mineral wealth [3] are being stolen by Israel.

Amazon directly helps the war and the occupation. For example, Project Nimbus [4] provides cloud services to the Israeli government and military that could be used in West Bank and Gaza. Amazon and Google are making $1.2 billion through the contract, benefiting from the killings and oppression we've seen over the past 2 years and the 77-year long occupation. AI-powered target systems such as "Lavender" and "The Gospel" are used to kill people in Gaza, and it is only possible with the help of Big Techs including Amazon.

We are enraged! The capitalists do not care about our lives at all. The consolidation of power by mega-corporations leads to an oligarchy rule of the few, ignoring the democratic representation of the people.

True freedom requires our collective liberation. No one is free until everyone is free. Down with Amazon! Free Palestine!

Video Link: https://sendvid.com/bn3a0tlq

[1] https://www.bbc.com/news/business-50728082

[2] https://www.newarab.com/analysis/israel-sets-its-sights-gazas-offshore-gas

[3] https://www.ohchr.org/en/news/2019/03/israels-exploitation-palestinian-resources-human-rights-violation-says-un-expert

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Nimbus

[5] https://www.972mag.com/lavender-ai-israeli-army-gaza/