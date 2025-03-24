[B] Film Series on Isolation F-Type (2012) Wednesday

F-type is the name of the high security prisons introduced in Turkey in the early 2000s, and the film explains the consequences of their introduction through 10 short films by different directors. High-security prisons were invented in the "democratic" West to break the spirit of inmates through solitary confinement. In the 90s, the EU, after using these means to contain the armed struggle on its soil, exported the architecture of high security prisons and financed their construction in Turkey, specifically targeting the revolutionary will. The first high-security prison was opened in 1996 in the city of Eskişehir, but it could not be put into operation when 12 revolutionary prisoners died in a death fast against the so-called "coffin cells".

Although the resistance managed to postpone the construction of the new F-type prisons and the transfer of political prisoners, the Democratic Left Party government continued its efforts in this direction. The then Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit and Justice Minister Hikmet Sami Türk even talked about "liberating the terrorists from their own terror"! Against this preparation of a new attack, 816 prisoners started a hunger strike on October 26, 2000. One of their demands was to stop the plans to transfer them to high security prisons.

The F-type prisons were finally opened after one of the bloodiest military operations against the prisoners that took place on December 19, 2000. This operation was portrayed by the bourgeois media as ‘Return to life’ in the face of the massive hunger strike resistance that had just started. This resistance – called Great Resistance – continued after the military operation until 2007, during which a total of 122 revolutionaries died in the death fast. The resistance ended with the approval of the Decree 45/1, which included several provisions, among them the permission for 10 prisoners to spend 10 hours a week together.

This screening will be followed by the third and final part of the film series on isolation and prisons with a video essay explaining the newly built SRY-type prison complexes and the struggle against them. After every screening, there will be time for discussion and exchange.

Prisoners, who are on hunger strike:

Sercan Ahmet Arslan, since October 20, 2024, Buca High Security Prison, Izmir

Mulla Zincir, since November 13, 2024, Buca High Security Prison, Izmir

Serkan Onur Yılmaz, since November 10, 2024, Antalya High Security Prison, Antalya

Baki Can Işık, since December 19, 2024, Sincan No.2 High Security Prison, Ankara

Yurdagül Gümüş, since January 1, 2025, Marmara Prison, Istanbul

Mithat Öztürk, since February 12, 2025, Sincan No.2 High Security Prison, Ankara

Hasan Ali Akgün, since February 17, 2025, Sincan No.1 High Security Prison, Ankara

Ali Aracı, since February 18, 2025, Sincan No.1 High Security Prison, Ankara

Ayberk Demirdöğen, since March 11, 2025, Antalya High Security Prison, Antalya