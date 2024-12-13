Fotos: Solidarity And Resistance - Das Seenotrettungsboot Imara

Fotos: https://umbruch-bildarchiv.org/imara-solidarity-and-resistance/

In einem gemeinsamen Austausch über etwa ein Jahr entwickelten die Künster*innen mit der Boots-Crew ein Gestaltungskonzept, überlegten zentrale Motive und Sprüche. Das Boot soll für Geflüchtete in Seenot schon von weitem klar als solidarische Hilfe erkennbar sein u.a. durch große gelb leuchtende Aufschriften in arabischer Sprache („Wir sind für euch da“). Die zentralen großen Aufschriften sind „Solidarity“ und „Resistance“, eine Anspielung auf die Abkürzung SAR (Search And Rescue). Auf das vordere Segel wurde eine geballte Faust gedruckt, die aus mehr als 2000 Namen von Menschen zusammengesetzt ist, die wegen der Abschottungs-Politik der EU ihr Leben verloren haben.

Möglich gemacht wurde das Projekt u.a. durch Spenden vom „Beyond Borders Festival“. Es fand am 24. August 2024 zum zweiten Mal im Görlitzer Park in Kreuzberg statt, um Initiativen zu unterstützen, die sich an den Grenzen oder in Berlin für die Rechte von Migranten und Menschen auf der Flucht einsetzen.

Die Imara fährt seit Spätsommer 2021 als Beobachtungs- und Hilfsschiff Einsätze im zentralen Mittelmeer zwischen Sizilien und Libyen. Wie andere zivile Organisationen wollen auch sie vor Ort helfen, Menschen vor dem Ertrinken zu retten. r42 ist Teil eines stetig wachsenden Netzwerks von zivilen SearchAndRescue-NGOs.

Die Repression gegen Seenotrettungs-Initiativen nimmt stetig zu, Fluchtwege werden durch brutale Abschottungs-Maßnahmen immer weiter blockiert. In vielen europäischen Ländern sind zunehmend rechte bis faschistische Parteien an der Regierung.

Natürlich ist die Bemalung eines Rettungsbootes unbedeutend im Vergleich zur tatsächlichen Rettung von Menschen. Aber sie ist eine gute Ergänzung. Falls die zivile Seenotrettung eines Tages nicht mehr möglich sein sollte, wird es zumindest Bilder vom Tatort Mittelmeer geben – mit den vor Ort platzierten Forderungen und Inhalten von Menschen, die diese Zustände nicht hinnehmen wollen.

Solidarity And Resistance – The sea rescue boat Imara

In spring 2024, artists and activists worked with the r42 initiative to paint the Imara sea rescue boat in the harbour of Licata, Sicily. The painting of the boat was intended to give more visibility to the content of the sea rescue. It was intended to draw attention to the fact that the mass deaths of refugees in the Mediterranean are not an accidental tragedy, but are caused by political decisions to forcibly close the EU’s external borders.

In a joint dialogue lasting around a year, the artists and the boat crew developed a design concept and came up with central motifs and slogans. The boat for refugees in emergency at sea should be clearly recognisable from afar as solidarity aid, among other things through large yellow lettering in Arabic (‘We are here for you’). The central large inscriptions are ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Resistance’, an allusion to SAR (Search And Rescue). A fist made up of more than 2,000 names of people who have lost their lives because of the EU’s isolationist policy was printed on the front sail.

The project was made possible in part by donations from the Beyond Borders Festival. It took place for the second time on 24 August 2024 in Görlitzer Park in Berlin-Kreuzberg to support initiatives that fight for the rights of migrants and refugees at the borders or in Berlin.

The Imara has been operating as an observation and aid ship in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and Libya since late summer 2021. Like other civilian organisations, they also want to help save people from drowning on the ground. r42 is part of a steadily growing network of civilian SearchAndRescue NGOs.

Repression against sea rescue initiatives is steadily increasing and escape routes are being blocked more and more by brutal isolation measures. In many European countries, right-wing to fascist parties are increasingly in government. Of course, painting a lifeboat is insignificant compared to actually rescuing people. But it is a good addition. If civil sea rescue should one day no longer be possible, there will at least be pictures of the scene of the crime in the Mediterranean – with the demands and content of people who do not want to accept these conditions.