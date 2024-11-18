From Bari (South of italy) in memory of Kyriakos and in solidarity with Marianna, Dimitra e Dimitris.

[VERSIONE IN ITALIANO SOTTO]

[ENG]

These words we speak in solidarity with our comrade Kyriakos Ximitris and in solidarity with Marianna, Dimitra e Dimitris.

The 31st of october 2024, our anarchist comrade Kyriakos has been killed by a bomb that exploded in an apartment in Athens. Another comrade, Marianna, was seriously injured by the explosion.

Marianna spent two weeks in hospital, where she had to fight not only her heavy injuries but also the torture from the greek anti-terror-cops, who did - unsuccesfully - try to get whatever information out of her.

Yesterday, the 15th of November, they brought her to a prison in Korydallos, a prison where there's no proper medical department for women to give our comrade the care that she needs. Remember that Marianna only a couple days before has been going through her last operation.

Immediately after the accident, two further comrades, Dimitra e Dimitris, have been arrested and put into prison for investigations.

Kyriakos died in the struggle, the struggle for freedom, autonomy and equality. As an anarchist, he was part of the resistance against this world of prisons, repression and opression. Also for this reason we speak about him today, about Kyriakos and our comrades who are now in the prisons of Athens, waiting for a judge to tell them how their life will continue.

We as anarchists refuse any form of prison: an instrument in the hands of those who have the power, to defend their status.

Those who are imprisoned are those who are poor, those who have to steal to survive and those who cannot bribe the judges.

Those who are imprisoned are those who are angry and who rebel, those who resist to a system that divides us in rich and poor, and then offers the poor nothing but some breadcrumbs, cops, prisons and isolation.

Meanwhile, those who hurt this planet the most are free to do whatever they want. Corrupt politicians continue to govern undisputed and multi-millionaires continue to accumulate money and power.

These are the people to govern the world, that make profit out of wars, that makes us work for them, that gives us the illusion of being free to choose. But when we actually make the choice to not accept all of this anymore, we will be beaten by their cops, condemned by their judges and thrown into their prisons.

If our greek comrades now find themselves into one of these prisons, it is because these powers decided that they might be a threat to them. Therefore we are even more proud to stand at their site; in deep grief for Kyriakos, in flaming anger against the status quo and in full solidarity with our comrades and all the persecuted, incarcerated, outlawed.

The deep feeling of solidarity, friendship and connection we experience in these moments can not be taken away from us.

Kyriakos was a comrade and for some also a friend. The people who knew him say that he was very committed, funny, social and that he invited everyone who wanted to join the struggle with open arms. Let's remember him not only for a comrade who lost his life for our ideals but also for the great person he was.

FREEDOM FOR MARIANNA, DIMITRA E DIMITRIS!

IN MEMORY OF KYRIAKOS.

---------------------

[ITA]

Queste parole sono in memoria del nostro compagno Kyriakos e in solidarietà con Marianna, Dimitra e Dimitris. Il 31 ottobre 2024 il nostro compagno anarchico Kyriakos è morto in un appartamento ad Atene per l'esplosione di una bomba. Nell'esplosione anche un'altra compagna, Marianna, è rimasta gravemente ferita. Marianna ha passato due settimane in ospedale, dove ha dovuto lottare sia contro le gravi ferite sia contro le torture dei poliziotti greci dell'antiterrorismo che hanno cercato, vanamente, di estorcerle informazioni.Marianna si trova da ieri, 15 novembre, nel carcere di Korydallos. Una struttura caceraria priva di un dipartimento sanitario per donne e del tutto inadatta nel fornire le cure necessarie alla nostra compagna. Ricordiamo che Marianna ha ricevuto la sua ultima operazione chirurgica solo qualche giorno fa. Subito dopo l'accaduto, altre due compagne, Dimitra e Dimitris, sono state arrestate e sbattute in prigione in custodia cautelare. Kyriakos è morto perché in lotta, in lotta per la libertà, l'autodeterminazione e l'uguaglianza. Come anarchico, faceva parte della resistenza contro questo mondo di prigioni, repressione e oppressione. Anche per questo oggi parliamo di lui. Parliamo di Kyriakos e delle nostre compagne che ora sono in ospedale ed in carcere ad Atene, aspettando che un giudice decida delle loro sorti. Noi, in quanto anarchici, rifiutiamo ogni forma di prigione: uno strumento nelle mani di chi ha il potere per difendere il proprio benessere. Le persone detenute nel nostro mondo sono quelle che sono povere, che devono rubare per sopravvivere e che sicuramente non possono corrompere un giudice. Le persone detenute nel nostro mondo sono quelle che sono arrabbiate e ribelli, che resistono al sistema che ci divide tra persone ricche e povere, e che lascia alle persone povere null'altro che briciole, polizia, prigioni e isolamento. Tutto questo mentre i nostri nemici, sono liberi e in potere di fare qualsiasi cosa vogliano. Politici corrotti continuano a governare incontrastati e multi-miliardiari continuano ad accumulare ricchezza e potere. Queste sono le persone che governano il mondo, che traggono profitto dalle guerre, che ci fanno lavorare per loro, che ci fanno credere di essere liberi di scegliere, ma non appena scegliamo davvero e decidiamo di non accettare più tutto questo, veniamo picchiati dai loro poliziotti, condannati dai loro giudici e sepolti nelle loro prigioni. Se i nostri compagni greci si trovano ora in una di queste prigioni, è perché sono visti come un pericolo da queste persone. Ed è per questo che siamo ancora più orgogliosi di stare al loro fianco: in profondo lutto per Kyriakos, in fiammeggiante rabbia contro lo status quo e in piena solidarietà con i nostri compagni e con tutti i perseguitati, gli imprigionati e i latitanti. Il sentimento di solidarietà, amicizia e vicinanza che proviamo in questi momenti è qualcosa che nessuno ci può togliere. Kyriakos era un compagno e per alcuni di noi era un amico. Le persone che lo conoscevano dicono che fosse determinato, divertente, socievole ed aperto ad ognuno che volesse unirsi alla lotta. Ricordiamolo non solo come un compagno che ha perso la vita per i nostri ideali ma anche per la persona che era. LIBERTÀ PER MARIANNA, DIMITRA E DIMITRIS! IN RICORDO DI KYRIAKOS.