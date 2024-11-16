Intervention in Humboldt University at the event „50 Years ‚Μεταπολίτευση‘ -The Restauration of Democracy in Greece“

It might be of concern to taxpayers in greece, that the diplomatic corps in Germany is getting well payed for participating in classroom-sized events that hardly anybody else than their surrounding of corrupt establishment is interested in. At least the cleaning of hundreds of flyers in the event space might justify a tiny part of their earnings that evening.

Freedom for Marianna M., Dimitra Z. and Dimitris

In memory of the fallen fighter Kyriakos Xymitiris

Freedom for all!

Here is the text that was given out and read as a speech:

"HANDS OFF OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE MARIANNA

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS ONE OF US, FOREVER WITH US ON THE PATHS OF FIRE

FREEDOM TO COMRADE DIMITRIS & ANARCHIST COMRADE DIMITRA

The struggle of November 1973 was a struggle for liberation and freedom. For the 50 years of "Metapolitefsi" , the deans of Polytechnio and ASOEE proceeded to a three day full lock out of the public space of the Universities.

The belief that th fall of "Junta" regime resulted in democracy, is an illusion. In the past years there have been many examples proving that. The justice system convicts groups and individuals based on made-up evidence, condemning them to years of imprisonment, or in cases of immigrants, threatening with deportation.

Meanwhile, the rights of prisoners for access to education and leaves are systematically denied. Tasos Theofilou, Irianna, V. Stathopoulos, migrants from Pylos shipwreck are only a few examples.

At the same time, people face police brutality on the streets and in police stations, to the extent of rape and murder.

In just the last months 5 people have been murdered by cops inside police stations. It's more than evident that the greek state and its mechanisms are exhausting people financially, mentally and physically. Not to mention the number of people who have been drowned by the greek navy in the mediterranian sea.

You talk about resistance as if it's history.

Resistance is daily and everywhere.

So here we are, after the greek "democratic" state imprisoned our anarchist comrade Dimitra and comrade Dimitris with no sufficient evidence, as well as abused comrade Marianna by taking her fingerprints while she was unconscious in intensive care.

The Restauration of Democracy in Greece never happened.

- 17th of November is not a celebration

- Junta did not end in 1973"