(Leipzig) Parkfest gegen Repression // Park event against repression

Repression affects many movements and people who organize against oppression and exploitation or simply have to live in this system. Many of our siblings, friends and comrades are therefore in the prisons of this world.

We want to come together to provide information, share our experiences and discuss solidarity. Solidarity has many faces, it is as diverse as the resistant movements worldwide. Our observation is that in Leipzig, attention is often focused on a few major local political criminal proceedings. We want to broaden our view, see people internationally, make connections with their struggles and discuss our similarities and differences.

Join! Come to our park festival! We look forward to hearing about your experiences, want to provide information on a number of topics and exchange ideas with you for a practice of solidarity. Or just come along and spend a nice afternoon with speeches, information stands, food, music and a few surprises.

If you would like to contribute an information stand, speeches or information material, please send an e-mail to aki-leipzig@systemli.org. There will also be the possibility of an open mic.

Sunday, 07.07.2024 - Rabet (graffiti wall) - 2 pm until open end

Together against their repression - freedom for all political prisoners!