Prozessbeginn & Kundgebung "Wir haben eine Verabredung"

Wir laden Euch ein, zur Kundgebung ab 12:00 Uhr vor dem Haupteingang des Amtsgerichts Tiergarten vorbei zu kommen und zur Verfahrenseröffnung um 14:00, um die Gefährt*innen solidarisch zu begleiten.

Für die Prozessbeobachtung, lasst Handys oder wichtige persönliche Dinge am besten zuhause, wenn ihr sie nicht an der Eingangsschleuse abgeben wollt. Ihr braucht euren Ausweis falls ihr in das Gebäude hinein wollt. Die Saal Nummer wird angekündigt.

Vorläufige Prozesstermine:

27.05. - 14:00 Uhr (Kundgebung 12:00)

06.06. - 09:15 Uhr

13.06. - 09:15 Uhr

01.07. - 09:15 Uhr

04.07. - 09:15 Uhr

08.07. - 09:15 Uhr

11.07. - 09:15 Uhr

Updates und Änderungen veröffentlichen wir auf verabredet.noblogs.org

English:

Call for the gathering "We are conspiring"

The trial against two comrades, who were arrested in a tunnel in Berlin-Adlershof, in the night of the 16th of February last year, starts Monday the 27th of May 2024. The accusation is: "Conspiring".

We invite you to the gathering in front of the main entrance of the Amtsgericht Tiergarten, which starts at 12am. Later at 2am you can join us and our comrades during the hearings.

Leave your smartphones or other important belongings at home, if you dont want to leave them at the entrance. You need a passport to enter the Court Buildung. The room number will be announced.

Upcoming Trial dates:

27.05. - 14:00 Uhr (gathering 12pm)

06.06. - 09:15 Uhr

13.06. - 09:15 Uhr

01.07. - 09:15 Uhr

04.07. - 09:15 Uhr

08.07. - 09:15 Uhr

11.07. - 09:15 Uhr

You can find more information and updates on verabredet.noblogs.org.