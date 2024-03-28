11th Prague Anarchist Bookfair will be a two-day event and will take place on the weekend of 25th and 26th May at the Žižkov Community Centre Žižkostel.

Misinformation has begun to appear on the internet that the bookfair will be starting on 20th of May and that it is part of some sort of Days of Action "Together Against Capitalist Wars and Capitalist Peace." It is not part of them and it will not be. We don't know who wrote the text, who is organising the event, who is circulating it on the internet, we have not been contacted to participate in the event and to contribute to the text of the call. We have no confidence in this action.

We are a collective that, in different variations, has organised previous editions of the Prague Anarchist Bookfair, which have always been open to all anarchist tendencies, although we have identified with some of them less or not at all. The only exception was "anarcho "capitalism, which we do not consider part of anarchism, because although it is against the state as one form of domination, it does not mind economic domination. The festivals were also open to anyone who sympathised with or supported anarchism. For us, anarchism is above all a living current of political thought and action, not an ideological label for purist "radicals" who exclude others from the movement. You don't have to be 100% anarchist to participate in our bookfair, but you shouldn't be toxic and poison the environment you want to be part of in the first place.