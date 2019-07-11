Solidarität mit den Drei von der Parkbank
Festnahme und U-Haft von drei Gefährt*innen in Hamburg
In der Nacht auf den 8.7.2019 wurden drei unserer Freund*innen und Gefährt*innen festgenommen und daraufhin mehrere Wohnungen durchsucht. Nach der Haftprüfung sitzen nun zwei in U-Haft, die dritte Person kam gegen Auflagen raus. Ihnen wird laut Presse die Vorbereitung einer Brandstiftung im Zusammenhang mit dem Jahrestag der Krawalle gegen den G20-Gipfel 2017 in Hamburg vorgeworfen.
Seid solidarisch und zeigt ihnen, dass sie nicht alleine sind!
Wenn ihr ihnen schreiben wollt, schickt die Briefe an:
Libertäres Zentrum
Karolinenstraße 42 (Hinterhaus)
20357 Hamburg
Stichwort „Die Drei von der Parkbank“
Wir haben eine riesen Wut im Bauch!
Egal ob schuldig oder nicht, Solidarität mit allen von Repression Betroffenen!
Freiheit für alle Gefangenen!
Brennende Herzen lassen sich nicht wegsperren!
translation*engl.
Arrest and detention of three comrades in Hamburg
Solidarity with the Three from the park bench
During the night of 8 July 2019, three of our friends and comrades were arrested and after that several apartments were searched. After the prison examination two of them are now in custody, the third person got released on parole. According to the press, they are accused of preparing an arson attack in connection with the anniversary of the riots against the G20 summit in Hamburg in 2017.
Show solidarity and show them that they are not alone!
If you want to write to them you can send letters:
Libertäres Zentrum
Karolinenstraße 42 (Hinterhaus)
20357 Hamburg
Keyword "Die Drei von der Parkbank"
We have a huge rage in our belly!
Whether guilty or not, solidarity with all those affected by repression!
Freedom for all prisoners!
Burning hearts cannot be locked up!