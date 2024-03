Call for the demonstration for Daniela Klette and the others arrested & people in hiding

[ger below]

Daniela Klette, as a member of the 3rd Gen. of RAF, she is accused of several robberies and having committed murders. The state takes adventage of this, to justify his hunt for the other members and Fhain / Kberg to be branded as danger areas again. Burkhardt und Ernst-Volker are still hiding. The police is not releasing any information about the other arrested people.

Come on Saturday the 9.3 at 6pm to Marianenplatz

Let´s show our solidarity for everyone affected by the searches, to all prisoners and

submerged.

No one is alone in the fight against the state and its repressions!