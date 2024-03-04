Freiheit für alle Antifas des Budapest-Komplexes! #NOEXTRADITION

Seit Februar letzten Jahres befinden sich nun zwei der Antifaschist*innen - Ilaria aus Italien und Tobi aus Deutschland - in Untersuchungshaft. Der Prozess gegen die beiden sowie eine ebenfalls in Budapest festgenommene Antifaschistin aus Deutschland hat im Januar begonnen. 10 werden zudem seitdem per Haftbefehl gesucht. Maja, im Dezember 2023 in Berlin festgenommen, befindet sich aktuell in Dresden in Untersuchungshaft. Maja droht die baldige Auslieferung. Der Antifaschist Gabriele, der auch im Zuge der Budapest-Repression festgenommen wurde, steht in Italien unter Hausarrest, wird derzeit aber nicht ausgeliefert. Dies ist einer breiten Bewegung zu verdanken, die sich in Italien für Ilaria und Gabriele einsetzt. In Deutschland hingegen bleibt diese Solidarität in der Breite aus. Wir müssen jetzt anfangen den Druck zu verstärken um zu verhindern, dass die inhaftierten und gesuchten Antifaschist*innen nach Ungarn ausgeliefert werden und dort ihren Prozess bekommen. Diese jungen Menschen werden in Budapest vor Richtern sitzen, die Linke hassen und politisch auf der Seite der Regierung Viktor Orbáns stehen. Die mangelnde Unabhängigkeit der ungarischen Richter*innen wird sogar sowohl von Amnesty International als auch vom Europäischen Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte kritisiert. Ilaria droht eine Haftstrafe von bis zu 16 Jahren. Sollten Maja oder andere Antifaschist*innen ausgeliefert werden, erwarten sie bis zu 24 Jahre Knast und eine Untersuchungshaft, die sich nahezu unbegrenzt verlängern lässt. Ilaria berichtete von 23 Stunden Einschluss in einer nur dreieinhalb Quadratmeter großen Zelle, Unterernährung und katastrophalen hygienischen Bedingungen, von Mäusen, Kakerlaken und Bettwanzen in den Zellen sowie unzureichender Belüftung im Sommer und Kälte im Winter.

Weil wir nicht wollen dass unsere Genoss*innen und Freund*innen in einem Budapester Knastloch über zehn oder zwanzig wertvolle Jahre ihres Lebens zubringen, müssen wir handeln. Und zwar jetzt!

Das schaffen wir nur als Bewegung und vor allem nur dann, wenn unser Protest internationaler wird. Aktuell mangelt es an einer breiten und vernetzten Solidaritätsbewegung, die international, vor allem aber europaweit den nötigen Druck aufbaut um die Auslieferung der Antifaschist*innen zu verhindern und deren Freilassung zu erkämpfen. Lasst uns darum einen ersten Schritt wagen!

Macht Aktionen am 18. März und auch auch in der Zeit davor!

Der 18. März ist seit 1923 der „Internationale Tag der Hilfe für die politischen Gefangenen“ und wird verstärkt im deutschsprachigen Raum begangen. Nur wenige Tage zuvor, am 16. März gehen in Mailand ebenfalls tausende Antifaschist*innen auf die Straße. Der 16. März, "die schwarze Nacht von Mailand" markiert den Tag im Jahr 2003 an dem der Antifaschist Davide "Dax Cesare" von einem Faschisten ermordet wurde und ist ein wichtiger Gedenk- und Kampftag innerhalb der italienischen Antifa-Bewegung. In diesem Jahr trägt die Gedenkdemonstration die Forderung nach Freilassung der gefangenen Antifaschist*innen auf die Straße.

Lasst uns unsere Aktionen und Kämpfe mit einander in einen Kontext setzen und so gut es geht über Ländergrenzen hinweg unsere Forderungen klar machen:

- Freiheit für Ilaria, Maja, Tobi und Gabriele!

- Keine Auslieferung der Beschuldigten Antifaschist*innen nach Ungarn! #NOEXTRADITION

- Sofortige Rücküberstellung der Inhaftierten in ihre Heimatländer!

- Die Chance auf ein faires Verfahren für alle betroffenen Antifas!

Werdet aktiv:

- macht Grafittis, werdet kreativ!

- macht Kundgebungen an Botschaften und Kulturinstituten von Deutschland, Italien und Ungarn

- macht Aktionen!

- Macht Solifotos!

Eure Aktionen auf Socialmedia:

Nutzt die Hashtags:

#noextradition

#freeallantifas

#freethebudapesttwo

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/basc161

https://twitter.com/WirsindalleLinx

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/freebudapesttwo/

https://www.instagram.com/solidarieta.antifa.budapest/

https://www.instagram.com/antifa.international/

linke Graffitiseiten zum kolaborieren/verlinken:

https://www.instagram.com/radicalgraffiti/

https://www.instagram.com/writers.against.racism/

Bitte verlinkt immer die Instagramseiten oder macht die Seiten zu Kollaborationspartner*innen. Dann erscheint euer Beitrag auf den getaggten Instagramseiten. Das erzeugt Reichweite und schafft Öffentlichkeit.

Lokale, linke Newswebsites:

Publiziert auf euren lokalen Indymedia-Seiten oder anderen linken Websites eure Aktionsaufrufe und Berichte.

Infos und Material:

https://budapest-solidarity.net/

https://www.basc.news/

(auf den Webistes findet ihr Texte die ihr bsp. auch als Redebeiträge verwenden und übersetzen könnt.)

Kontakt:

Schickt eure Fotos, Berichte und Veranstaltungstermine per Mail hier hin:

budapest-solidarity@riseup.net

+++++ FRANCAIS +++++

Liberté pour tous les antifascistes du Complexe de Budapest

#NOEXTRADITION - Pas d'extradition vers la Hongrie !

Liberté pour Ilaria, Maja, Tobi et Gabriele !

Journée d'action le 18 mars 2024

Réalisez des actions, des graffitis, des photos de solidarité, des rassemblements devant les ambassades !

Chaque année, au début du mois de février, la grande manifestation néonazie "Day of Honour" attire à Budapest des milliers de fascistes venus du monde entier, mais surtout d'Europe. Des concerts de rock d'extrême droite, des marches et des événements commémoratifs d'extrême droite s'y déroulent pendant tout un week-end. Ce week-end de manifestations fascistes commémore la tentative d'évasion des unités de la Wehrmacht et de la SS en février 1945, peu avant la libération de Budapest par l'Armée rouge. Pendant le week-end, des nazis en tenue militaire, souvent en uniforme de la Wehrmacht ou de la SS, sont visibles partout dans le centre-ville, principalement en raison de la randonnée dans la forêt de Budapest. Chaque année, pendant ces journées, Budapest devient une zone interdite aux migrants, aux gauchistes et aux homosexuels. En février 2023, cependant, la peur a changé de camp. Les néonazis ont été pris pour cible. La presse hongroise parle d'attaques malveillantes contre un "musicien", des "passants" allemands, des "touristes polonais" et un "citoyen hongrois", ce que la presse allemande reprend largement. Derrière ces formulations banalisantes se cachent le membre d'un groupe nazi hongrois, qui pose fièrement en ligne avec ses tatouages Ku Klux Klan et 88, un habitué des concerts nazis en Allemagne, des sympathisants du parti nazi polonais "Ruch Narodowy" ("Mouvement national") et un membre éminent de la "Légió Hungária" ("Légion hongroise"). La Légió Hungária est coorganisatrice de la "Journée d'honneur". Des antifascistes italiens et allemands ont été arrêtés et accusés des attentats.

Depuis février de l'année dernière, deux des antifascistes - Ilaraia d'Italie et Tobi d'Allemagne - sont en détention. Le procès de ces deux personnes et d'un antifasciste allemand, également arrêté à Budapest, a débuté en janvier. Depuis lors, 10 personnes sont également recherchées en vertu d'un mandat d'arrêt. Maja, arrêté à Berlin en décembre 2023, est actuellement en détention provisoire à Dresde. L'extradition de Maja est imminente. L'antifasciste Gabriele, qui a également été arrêté dans le cadre de la répression à Budapest, est assigné à résidence en Italie mais ne fait pas l'objet d'une extradition. Cette situation est due à un vaste mouvement qui fait campagne en faveur d'Ilaria et de Gabriele en Italie. En Allemagne, en revanche, il n'y a pas de large solidarité. Nous devons maintenant commencer à accroître la pression pour empêcher que les antifascistes emprisonnés et recherchés soient extradés vers la Hongrie et y soient jugés. Ces jeunes gens seront jugés à Budapest par des juges qui détestent la gauche et se rangent politiquement du côté du gouvernement de Viktor Orbán. Le manque d'indépendance des juges hongrois a même été critiqué par Amnesty International et la Cour européenne des droits de l'homme. Ilaria risque une peine d'emprisonnement pouvant aller jusqu'à 16 ans. Si Maja ou d'autres antifascistes sont extradés, ils risquent jusqu'à 24 ans de prison et de détention provisoire, qui peut être prolongée presque indéfiniment. Ilaria a déclaré avoir été enfermée pendant 23 heures dans une cellule d'à peine trois mètres carrés et demi, avoir souffert de malnutrition et de conditions d'hygiène catastrophiques, avoir vu des souris, des cafards et des punaises de lit dans les cellules, ainsi qu'une ventilation inadéquate en été et le froid en hiver.

Parce que nous ne voulons pas que nos camarades et amis passent plus de dix ou vingt précieuses années de leur vie dans une prison de Budapest, nous devons agir. Et nous devons le faire maintenant !

Nous ne pouvons le faire qu'en tant que mouvement et, surtout, que si notre protestation devient plus internationale. Il manque actuellement un mouvement de solidarité large et en réseau, capable d'exercer la pression nécessaire au niveau international, mais surtout à travers l'Europe, pour empêcher l'extradition des antifascistes et lutter pour leur libération. Faisons donc un premier pas.

Agissons le 18 mars et dans les jours qui précèdent.

Depuis 1923, le 18 mars est la "Journée internationale d'aide aux prisonniers politiques" et est de plus en plus célébrée dans les pays germanophones.

Quelques jours plus tôt, le 16 mars, des milliers d'antifascistes sont également descendus dans les rues de Milan. Le 16 mars, "la nuit noire de Milan", marque le jour où, en 2003, l'antifasciste Davide "Dax Cesare" a été assassiné par un fasciste. Il s'agit d'une journée importante de commémoration et de lutte au sein du mouvement antifasciste italien. Cette année, la manifestation commémorative descend dans la rue pour exiger la libération des antifascistes emprisonnés.

Mettons nos actions et nos luttes en perspective les unes par rapport aux autres et exprimons clairement nos exigences, du mieux que nous pouvons, au-delà des frontières nationales :

- Liberté pour Ilaria, Maja, Tobi et Gabriele !

- Pas d'extradition des antifascistes accusés vers la Hongrie ! #NOEXTRADITION

- Retour immédiat des détenus dans leur pays d'origine !

- La possibilité d'un procès équitable pour tous les antifascistes concernés !

Agissez :

- faites des graffitis, soyez créatifs

- organiser des rassemblements devant les ambassades et les instituts culturels en Allemagne, en Italie et en Hongrie

- organiser des actions

- Réaliser des photos en solidarité

Vos actions sur les médias sociaux :

Utilisez les hashtags :

#noextradition

#freeallantifas

#freethebudapesttwo

Twitter :

https://twitter.com/basc161

https://twitter.com/WirsindalleLinx

Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/freebudapesttwo/

https://www.instagram.com/solidarieta.antifa.budapest/

https://www.instagram.com/antifa.international/

pages en graphite à gauche pour collaborer/lien :

https://www.instagram.com/radicalgraffiti/

https://www.instagram.com/writers.against.racism/

Veuillez toujours lier les pages Instagram ou faire en sorte que les pages soient des partenaires de collaboration. Votre publication apparaîtra alors sur les pages Instagram liées. Cela génère de la portée et crée de la publicité.

Sites d'information locaux de gauche :

Publiez vos appels à l'action et vos rapports sur vos pages Indymedia locales ou sur d'autres sites web de gauche.

Informations et matériel :

https://budapest-solidarity.net/

https://www.basc.news/

(sur les sites web, vous trouverez des textes que vous pouvez également utiliser et traduire en tant que discours, par exemple).

Contact :

Envoyez vos photos, rapports et dates d'événements par e-mail ici :

Mail : budapest-solidarity@riseup.net

+++++ ENGLISH +++++

Freedom for all antifascists of the Budapest Complex!

#NOEXTRADITION - No extradition to Hungary!

Freedom for Ilaria, Maja, Tobi and Gabriele!

Day of action on 18 March 2024

Carry out actions, graffiti, solidarity photos, rallies in front of the embassies!

Every year at the beginning of February, the major neo-Nazi event "Day of Honour" attracts thousands of fascists from all over the world, but above all from Europe, to Budapest. Right-wing rock concerts, marches and right-wing memorial events take place here for a whole weekend. The fascist event weekend commemorates the attempted breakout by Wehrmacht and SS units in February 1945, shortly before the Red Army liberated Budapest. During the weekend, Nazis in military clothing, often in Wehrmacht or SS uniforms, can be seen everywhere in the city centre, mainly due to the hike into the Budapest city forest. Every year during these days, Budapest becomes a no-go area for migrants, left-wingers and queer people. In February 2023, however, fear changed sides. Neo-Nazis were targeted. The Hungarian press wrote of malicious attacks on a "musician", German "passers-by", "Polish tourists" and a "Hungarian citizen", which the German press widely adopted. Behind the trivialising formulations are the member of a Hungarian Nazi band, who proudly poses online with his Ku Klux Klan and 88 tattoos, a regular Nazi concert-goer from Germany, supporters of the Polish Nazi party "Ruch Narodowy" ("National Movement") and a leading member of the "Légió Hungária" ("Hungarian Legion"). The Légió Hungária is a co-organiser of the "Day of Honour". Anti-fascists from Italy and Germany were arrested and accused of the attacks.

Since February last year, two of the anti-fascists - Ilaraia from Italy and Tobi from Germany - have been in custody. The trial against the two and an anti-fascist from Germany, who was also arrested in Budapest, began in January. 10 have also been wanted by warrant since then. Maja, arrested in Berlin in December 2023, is currently in pre-trial detention in Dresden. Maja faces imminent extradition. The anti-fascist Gabriele, who was also arrested as part of the Budapest repression, is under house arrest in Italy but is currently not being extradited. This is thanks to a broad movement campaigning for Ilaria and Gabriele in Italy. In Germany, on the other hand, there is no broad-based solidarity. We must now begin to increase the pressure to prevent the imprisoned and wanted anti-fascists from being extradited to Hungary and being tried there. These young people will sit in Budapest in front of judges who hate the left and politically side with Viktor Orbán's government. The lack of independence of Hungarian judges has even been criticised by both Amnesty International and the European Court of Human Rights. Ilaria faces a prison sentence of up to 16 years. If Maja or other anti-fascists are extradited, they could face up to 24 years in prison and pre-trial detention, which can be extended almost indefinitely. Ilaria reported being locked up for 23 hours in a cell measuring just three and a half square metres, malnutrition and catastrophic hygiene conditions, mice, cockroaches and bedbugs in the cells as well as inadequate ventilation in summer and cold in winter.

Because we don't want our comrades and friends to spend more than ten or twenty precious years of their lives in a Budapest prison, we must act. And we must do it now!

We can only do this as a movement and, above all, only if our protest becomes more international. There is currently a lack of a broad and networked solidarity movement that can build up the necessary pressure internationally, but above all across Europe, to prevent the extradition of the anti-fascists and fight for their release. Let us therefore take a first step!

Take action on 18 March and also in the time before.

Since 1923, 18th of March has been the "International Day of Aid to Political Prisoners" and is increasingly celebrated in German-speaking countries.

Just a few days earlier, on the 16th of March, thousands of anti-fascists also took to the streets in Milan. 16th of March, "the black night of Milan", marks the day in 2003 when the anti-fascist Davide "Dax Cesare" was murdered by a fascist and is an important day of remembrance and struggle within the Italian antifascist movement. This year, the commemorative demonstration is taking to the streets to demand the release of the imprisoned anti-fascists.

Let's put our actions and struggles in context with each other and make our demands clear as best as we can across national borders:

- Freedom for Ilaria, Maja, Tobi and Gabriele!

- No extradition of the accused anti-fascists to Hungary! #NOEXTRADITION

- Immediate return of the detainees to their home countries!

- The chance of a fair trial for all antifascists concerned!

Get active:

- make graffiti, get creative!

- organise rallies at embassies and cultural institutes in Germany, Italy and Hungary!

- organise actions!

- Makes solidarity photos!

Your actions on social media:

Use the hashtags:

#noextradition

#freeallantifas

#freethebudapesttwo

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/basc161

https://twitter.com/WirsindalleLinx

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/freebudapesttwo/

https://www.instagram.com/solidarieta.antifa.budapest/

https://www.instagram.com/antifa.international/

left graffiti pages to collaborate/link:

https://www.instagram.com/radicalgraffiti/

https://www.instagram.com/writers.against.racism/

Please always link the Instagram pages or make the pages collaboration partners. Your post will then appear on the tagged Instagram pages. This generates more publicity.

Local, left-wing news websites:

Publish your calls to action and reports on your local Indymedia pages or other left-wing websites.

Information and material:

https://budapest-solidarity.net/

https://www.basc.news/

(on these websites you will find texts that you can also be used and translated as speeches, for example).

Contact:

Please send your photos and reports here by e-mail:

Mail: budapest-solidarity@riseup.net