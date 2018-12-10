FROM ATHENS TO BERLIN THE STATE KILLS!

On the 6th of December 2008, the cop, Epaminondas Korkoneas with his collaborator Vasilis Saraliotis, confronted with young people in the Mesologiou pedestrian street in the district of Exarcheia. Korkoneas moves away and returns by opening fire against Alexis Grigoropoulos.

Alexis was murdered by the cop’s bullet at the age of 15.

Right after this incident, significant revolts were erupted all over Greece, which were recognized as the first reaction against the global capitalist crisis and as a picture from the future.

Today, 10 years later, the reasons which led to this revolt, not only did not cease to exist but they have also multiplied.

On the other hand, the repression, the anti-seizure strategy ofauthority and the attack from the state and capital, against theexploited and oppressed people, have also been multiplied.

The state and capital, rally and unleash a fierce attack by all thepower which possess; propaganda, arrests, repression towards the students and the uprising people.

THE STATE ARMS, THE COPS MURDER.

WE STAND FOR HUMAN DIGNITY AND FREEDOM AND WE FIGHT BACK THE STATE AND CAPITAL.

In the memory of our deads.