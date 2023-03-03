Lasst uns die Nacht in Solidarität mit Alfredo Cospito erhellen. - TAG X - (ENG)(ITA)(ES)

(ENG)

With the cold-bloodedness of a former executioner, on 24 February 2023, the Italian judiciary announced its refusal to revoke the 41 bis solitary confinement imposed on Alfredo Cospito.

The defense requested to modify the severe solitary confinement regime, imposed after Alfredo's statements from prison. The anarchist comrade decided to go on hunger strike until death in order to get out of the brutal solitary confinement regime known as 41 bis.

For more than 4 months Alfredo has been putting his body in the front line of the struggle against the state, together with countless internationalist actions all over the world. The comrade was in a strong physical deterioration and most probably irrecoverable, waiting for the outcome of this audience.

The refusal of the judiciary to revoke 41 bis was categorical, a slamming of the door on the few options Alfredo had to escape from this cemetery of living beings. Politically and literally, this resolution only means prolonging Alfredo's strike and encouraging a fatal outcome.

Finally, the Italian state signed a death sentence against the anarchist comrade Alfredo Cospito.

We are slowly approaching the worst scenario we ever imagined.

Alfredo is about to become the first political prisoner to die on hunger strike on the European territory in the last 40 years. The Italian state seeks to bury his name with torture, concrete and lies. As some comrades already said, from now on nothing will be the same.

Minutes, hours and days become eternal, and rage and frustration mix in the hearts of all of us who have been agitating with anarchist propaganda since his strike began. On the other hand, the comrade remains with an irreducible will in his ideas giving lessons of revolutionary dignity with his last energies.

We know that an unfortunate end is near. In the face of this "we need to have time to grieve and cry, because if nothing will ever be the same again, tomorrow's clarity must be greater than yesterday's".

We call to be aware to the Day X (the day when the rebellious heart of the comrade abandons us), we also call to multiply and decentralize the actions in the following days, to let the informal organization flourish in the individuals and affinity groups, which Alfredo chose as a life option, to the last consequences.

Let's light up the night in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito.

"I will die soon. I hope that someone after me will continue the fight against hard prison"

Alfredo Cospito

February 2023.

(ITA)

Con il sangue freddo di un vecchio boia, il 24 febbraio 2023 la magistratura italiana ha annunciato il suo rifiuto di revocare il 41 bis ad Alfredo Cospito.

La difesa aveva chiesto di cambiare il regime di detenzione imposto al compagno, dopo le dichiarazioni di Alfredo dal carcere. Il compagno anarchico ha deciso di fare uno sciopero della fame fino alla morte per uscire dal brutale regime di isolamento in cui si trova.

Per più di 4 mesi Alfredo ha messo il suo corpo in prima linea nella lotta contro lo Stato, insieme a innumerevoli azioni internazionaliste in tutto il mondo. Il compagno era già in forte deterioramento fisico e molto probabilmente irrecuperabile, in attesa dell'esito di questa udienza.

Il rifiuto della magistratura di revocare il 41 bis è stato categorico, sbattendo la porta sulle poche possibilità che Alfredo aveva di uscire da questo cimitero di esseri viventi. Politicamente e letteralmente, questa risoluzione significa solo prolungare lo sciopero di Alfredo e favorire un esito fatale.

Alla fine, lo Stato italiano ha firmato la condanna a morte del compagno anarchico Alfredo Cospito.

Ci stiamo lentamente avvicinando allo scenario peggiore che abbiamo mai immaginato.

Alfredo sta per diventare il primo prigioniero politico a morire in sciopero della fame sul territorio europeo negli ultimi 40 anni. Lo Stato italiano cerca di seppellire il suo nome con torture, cemento e bugie. Come hanno già detto alcuni compagni, d'ora in poi nulla sarà più come prima.

I minuti, le ore e i giorni diventano eterni e la rabbia e la frustrazione si mescolano nei cuori di tutti noi che ci agitiamo con la propaganda anarchica dall'inizio del suo sciopero. D'altra parte, il compagno rimane con una volontà irriducibile nelle sue idee dando lezioni di dignità rivoluzionaria con le sue ultime energie.

Sappiamo che una fine infelice è vicina. Di fronte a questo "dobbiamo avere il tempo di addolorarci e piangere, perché se nulla sarà più come prima, la chiarezza di domani deve essere più grande di quella di ieri".

Rilanciamo il giorno X (il giorno in cui il cuore ribelle del compagno ci abbandonerà), chiamiamo anche a moltiplicare e decentralizzare le azioni nei prossimi giorni, per far fiorire l'organizzazione informale nei singoli e nei gruppi di affinità, che Alfredo ha scelto come opzione di vita, fino alle ultime conseguenze.

Illuminiamo la notte in solidarietà con Alfredo Cospito.

"Morirò presto. Spero che qualcuno dopo di me continui la lotta contro il carcere duro".

Alfredo Cospito

Febbraio 2023.

(ES)

Con la sangre fría propia de un antiguo verdugo, el pasado 24 de febrero del 2023, el poder judicial italiano entrego su resolución negativa sobre revocar el aislamiento estricto del 41 bis que pesa contra Alfredo Cospito.

La defensa solicitaba modificar el severo régimen de aislamiento, impuesto a raíz de declaraciones de Alfredo desde la cárcel. El compañero anarquista decidió iniciar una huelga de hambre hasta la muerte para salir de aquel brutal régimen de aislamiento conocido como el 41 bis.

Desde hace más de 4 meses Alfredo ha puesto su cuerpo en la primera línea de combate contra el Estado, en conjunto con un sin número de acciones internacionalistas a lo largo del mundo. El compañero se encontraba con un fuerte deterioro físico y muy probablemente de carácter irrecuperable, esperando el resultado de esta audiencia.

El rechazo del poder judicial a revocar el 41 bis fue tajante, un portazo a las pocas opciones que tenía Alfredo de escapar de ese cementerio de seres vivos. Políticamente y de forma literal, esta resolución solo significa el prolongar la huelga de Alfredo y alentar a un fatal desenlace.

Finalmente, el Estado italiano firmo una sentencia de muerte contra el compañero anarquista Alfredo Cospito.

Lentamente nos acercamos al peor escenario que alguna vez nos imaginamos. Alfredo está a cerca de convertirse en el primer prisionerx políticx muertx en huelga de hambre en el territorio europeo en los últimos 40 años. El estado italiano busca sepultar su nombre con Tortura, hormigón y mentiras. Como ya dijeron unxs compañerxs, desde ahora nada volverá a ser igual.

Los minutos, horas y días se vuelven eternos, y la rabia y la frustración se mezcla en los corazones de todxs quienes hemos estado agitando con propaganda anárquica desde que su huelga comenzó. Por otro lado, el compañero se mantiene con una voluntad irreductible en sus ideas dando lecciones de dignidad revolucionaria con sus últimas energías.

Sabemos que un lamentable final está cerca, Frente a esto "necesitamos tener tiempo para adolorarse y llorar, porque si ya nada volverá a ser igual, la claridad de mañana tiene que ser mayor que la de ayer".

Hacemos un llamado a estar atentos al Dia X (el día en que el rebelde corazón del compañero nos abandone), de igual manera llamamos a multiplicar y descentralizar las acciones los días posteriores, a dejar florecer la organización informal en las individualidades y grupos de afinidad, la cual Alfredo eligió como opción de vida, hasta las últimas consecuencias.

Iluminemos la noche en solidaridad con Alfredo Cospito.

"Moriré pronto. Espero que alguien después de mí continúe la lucha contra la prisión dura”

Alfredo Cospito

Febrero 2023.