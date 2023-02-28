Pisa, Italy - Claim of explosive device against the courthouse by Revolutionary Solidarity Group - Home Deliveries / FAI-FRI

The state, including the democratic state, is the greatest danger to the life and liberty of all living being. It allows capitalism to flourish by guaranteeing the stability it needs through its punitive and repressive system. Everything and everyone must submit to its rules for the defense of mastery. Rules that serve to keep society pacified. The possibility to conflate with this system of oppression and exploitation is contained through prevention, by keeping an eye on and placing in an asphyxiating system of social reintegration anyone who does not comply, and through the courts when thought becomes action, whether it is refusal of work and illegalism or direct action and subversion. There have always been individuals who choose to stay out of the social peace, so the criminal justice system takes on great importance for the maintenance of the state.

In every court every day hundreds of exploited people are sentenced. At blows of sentences men and women are buried in jails and their relationships of friendship and love mutilated. By blows of explosives structures will be struck and men of power maimed.

For every death at sea, in jail, of work, in CPRs, not one but 100 bombs to the bosses.

Your cameras and guards sifting the city will never be enough to stop the action from penetrating your buildings.

On the night of Feb. 21, we placed an explosive device in the back door of the Pisa courthouse. We do not know if the deflagration occurred, but we would like to emphasize that this action takes on no small importance: we proved that it is possible to get close to the palaces of power and strike.

To counterterrorism: we know that you are preparing countless arrests for all these months of mobilization. Damn freeloaders, be aware that the blows of us oppressed will soon reach your hands.

The decisions made by Roberto Sparagna, by former Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, by the Rome Supervisory Court, up to those made by the current Justice Minister Nordio, will have historic importance for the quality of revolutionary violence.

But we will not be hasty. But, on the contrary, cautious and lucid in refining our techniques to hit power harder and harder. We are coming. This is not a threat but a promise we have made first and foremost to ourselves.

We, Revolutionary Solidarity Group - Home Deliveries, reiterate that FAI is not a vanguard. There are no leaders or structures. We are exploited among the exploited with the only difference being that in addition to the strike we have chosen direct action. We are not fanatics of violence, but it is increasingly necessary to stop the devastating hands of power, because we love life and freedom.

You can bury comrades in jail, you can convey our ideas in your lousy newspapers, but they remain proud and unmistakable. This is demonstrated by the international solidarity of the past 20 years conducted by all FAI member groups around the world.

To Alfredo Cospito: We are touched by your tenacity, strength and love for freedom that you have shown all these years.

SOLIDARITY WITH ALL REVOLUTIONARY PRISONERS AROUND THE WORLD

SUPPORT FOR SOCIAL STRUGGLES WITH THE REVOLUTIONARY STRUGGLE

Gruppo di Solidarietà Rivoluzionaria – Consegne a domicilio

FAI/FRI

[Revolutionary Solidarity Group - Home Deliveries

FAI/IRF]

We attach the FAI birth document to reiterate the importance of the project:

THE PACT OF MUTUAL SUPPORT

We have created the Informal Anarchist Federation, that is to say a federation formed either by groups of action or by single individuals, in order to go beyond the limits implied in single projects and to experiment the real potentialities of informal organisation. We strongly believe that only a chaotic and horizontal organisation, without bosses, authorities or central committees taking decision, can fulfil our need for freedom here and now. Our goal is to have an organisation reflecting the view of the anarchist society, which we struggle for. This is intended as an instrument and not as the copy of some old armed party or as an organisation looking for adepts. If it were not an instrument to be used for testing the efficiency of informal organisation and its capacity of strengthening quality and continuity of the revolutionary action, it would be absolutely useless and would certainly die out. Through widespread actions it is possible to conciliate organisation and theoretical/practical debate on the one hand, and the anonymity of groups/individuals on the other. Actions, in fact, besides bringing their specific message of destruction/construction, also propose other kinds of message, such as the ones implied in their methods and instruments. In this case the damage caused does not matter. We are aware that it will not be a well-armed minority group that will stir up revolution, and we are determined not to postpone our insurrection waiting for everybody to be ready: we are more and more convinced that a simple direct action against institutions is more effective than thousands of words.

FEDERATION because of its widespread horizontal structure, that is to say federation of groups or individuals, free and equal men and women bond together by common practises of attack against dominion and aware that mutual support and revolutionary solidarity are instruments of freedom. Relationships inside the federation are stable and flexible at the same time; they evolve continuously thanks to the ideas and practices brought in by new individuals and groups that will join. We do not want any democratic federation, as this would involve representatives, delegates, official meetings, committees, and organs implying the election of leaders, charismatic figures and the imposition of specialists of speech. In the informal federation, communication must be based on a horizontal and anonymous debate, which will come out of the practise (claims of actions) and of the widespread of theories through the means of communication of the movement. In other words, the meeting will be substituted by an anonymous and horizontal debate between groups or individuals who communicate through practise. The federation is our strength, that is to say the strength of groups or individuals that help one another through a well-defined pact of mutual support.

ANARCHIST because we want the destruction of capital and the State. We want a world where only freedom and self-organisation ‘dominate’, and a society where exploitation of men over men and of men over nature does not exist. We strongly oppose any Marxist cancer, which is nothing more than a fascinating and dangerous siren that claims freedom for the oppressed but actually denies the possibility of a free society and just substitutes one dominion with another.

INFORMAL because we do not believe in vanguards nor do we think that we are an enlightened active minority. We just want to live as anarchists here and now and this is why we consider the informal organisation as the only kind of organisation capable of preventing the creation of any authoritarian and bureaucratic mechanism. It allows us to keep our independence as individuals and/or groups and to resist power with continuity. The Informal Anarchist Organisation practises the armed struggle but it refuses classic monolithic organisations implying a base, regular and irregular members, columns, executive cadres, huge amounts of money and living on hiding. We think that this kind of structures is an easy target for power. In fact, an infiltrated cop or an informer is sufficient to have the whole organisation or a good part of it collapsed like a house of cards. On the contrary, as the informal organisation is formed by 1000 individuals or groups that do not know one another (as they recognize one another through the actions they carry out and the mutual support bonding them), if by some unfortunate chance infiltrators or informers should come out, this would affect a single group without spreading to the others. Furthermore, whoever takes part into the Informal organisation is a militant only when preparing and carrying out an action. The organisation, therefore, does not affect the entire life and projects of the comrades so that all kinds of armed-struggle sectarianism are avoided. Once we are well rooted, power will find it very difficult to destroy us.

The pact of mutual support is the strong point of the Anarchist Informal Organisation and it pivots on three key points based on the above mentioned anarchist revolutionary project, and that come into play when individuals or groups decide to join the Anarchist Informal Organisation: