From Berlin to Athens - In rememberance of the comrade Dimitris Armakolas

„In the last week, Dimitris had his relatives, friends, neighbors and companions by his side, struggling with death, proving that the heart is the strongest muscle. A heart that dreamed of another world, a world of freedom, equality, solidarity and justice, and this dream he was trying to live in its own life until the last minute.”

Good journey Dimitris! The struggle goes on!

Text by the Assembly of the Initiative:

The House of Women, for Empowerment & Emancipation

„On Monday morning, November 19th, Dimitris passed away at Tzaneio hospital of Piraeus, after a violent accident that he had 11 days ago, in his effort to suspend a solidarity banner for the imprisoned anarchist M. Seisidis, at Mercouri Square, in Petralona. We got familiar with Dimitris in our assemblies. He actively supported our struggle and participated, with heart and soul to our events and solidarity actions for the immigrant detained women, either into the Alien’s Detention Center of Petrou Ralli or outside it... Whenever a comrade faced a serious problem, Dimitris would be present to support her/him/@... Until the very last moment of his short life, only 22 years, Dimitris struggled for a free and anti-hierarchical world, a world which respects the choices of each person, beyond the norms of social structures and "regularities".

Dimitris, our comrade, you will always live in our heart and in our actions...

We will never forget you!“ (https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1593245/)