Solidarity with the protests against the Lutzerath coal mine!

On the night of January 19, in Toulouse, two charging stations for electric cars were set on fire. We do not want coal mines or lithium mines. These charging stations will make the need for electricity and the production of new cars ever greater, which cannot do without the carbon industry. Nuclear power is therefore not the promise of any transition but a constant accumulation of industrial resources for a evergrowing energy market. Coal plants are re-opened in France while they expande in Germany. At the same time, nuclear power obtained the green label to impose itself in Europe, and electric cars are the pretext for new rare earth extractions. Let us not give in to blackmail: Neither coal nor nuclear! We will only reduce our consumption if we reduce capitalism to a nightmare of the past.