Aktionstage 22. bis 28. Januar für Cospito

Wir erweitern den Aufruf für eine internationale Kampagne in Solidarität mit dem Gefährten Alfredo Cospito in der Woche vom 22. - 28. Januar. Mehr als 80 Tage nach dem Beginn seines Hungerstreiks gegen das 41 bis Regime ist eine Vervielfältigung der Gesten internationaler Solidarität und die Aufwendung aller unserer Kräfte gegen alle Ausdrucksweisen der Herrschaft dringend. Wir hoffen, dass diese Initiative allen antiautoritären Gefährt*innen auf der Welt übersetzt und verkündet wird. Wir hoffen auch, dass diese Kampagne bis hinter die Mauern, die Alfredo isolieren, reicht und dass er unsere gesamte Solidarität und Komplizenschaft im Krieg spürt. Lassen wir Alfredo nicht alleine!

Für das Ende des 41 bis Regimes!

Freiheit für Alfredo Cospito!

Lang lebe die Schwarze Internationale!

Tod dem Staat & lang lebe die Anarchie!

_________________________________________

We extend the call for an international campaign in solidarity with comrade Alfredo Cospito during the week of January 22-28. More than 80 days after the beginning of his hunger strike against the 41 bis regime, it is urgent for us to deepen and multiply the gestures of internationalist solidarity and to deploy all our forces against all expressions of domination. We hope that this initiative can be translated and disseminated to all anti-authoritarian comrades throughout the world. We also hope that this campaign will go beyond the walls that isolate comrade Alfredo and that he will feel all our solidarity and complicity in war. LET’S NOT LEAVE ALFREDO ALONE!

END TO THE REGIME 41 BIS!

FREEDOM TO ALFREDO COSPITO!

LONG LIVE THE BLACK INTERNATIONAL!

DEATH TO THE STATE & LONG LIVE ANARCHY!