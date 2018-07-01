[Wien] Solidarische Grüße aus Wien an die Betroffenen der G20- & CIGEO-Razzien

Solidarische Grüße aus Wien an die Betroffenen der G20-Razzien in Deutschland, Frankreich und der Schweiz und der CIGEO-Razzien in Frankreich!

Im Zuge der Hofbar im EKH, deren Zweck es ist, Anti-Repressions-Kohle zu sammeln, haben wir ein Foto gemacht um den Betroffenen der Razzien zu zeigen, dass sie nicht alleine sind und es ein internationales Netz an Unterstützer*innen gibt.

Es macht uns wütend, dass es jede Woche neue Meldungen über Hausdurchsuchungen gibt und uns ist klar, welchen Zweck das haben soll: Einschüchterung jener, die sich gegen die Herrschaft und deren System stellen. Gegen die Repression können wir nicht viel machen, aber wir können versuchen uns davon nicht einschüchtern zu lassen und gemeinsam mit unseren Gefährt*innen weiter am Ziel einer befreiten Gesellschaft zu basteln!

Solidarität muss Praxis werden!

Solidary Greetings from Vienna to the affected of the G20-houseraids in germany, france and switzerland and the CIGEO-houseraids in france!

During the Hofbar in EKH, whose purpose it is to raise anti-repression-money, we made a photo to show the affected of the houseraids, that they are not alone and that there is an international network of supporters.

It makes us rageous to weekly hear about new houseraids and it's clear to us which purpose they have: intimitation of those one who fight against power and its system. We cannot do so much about repression, but we can try to not let it intimidate us and to keep on creating a liberated society together with our comrades!

Solidarity has to be put into practice!