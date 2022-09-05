Einladung zum Straßenfest vor der Luwi71 am 24.9.

Wir treffen uns die nächsten 3 Wochen immer Mittwochs um 19:00 auf der Brache 2 (Park an der Schulze-Delitzsch-Straße) um das Fest vorzubereiten. Komm gerne vorbei und gestalte mit.

An alle Nachbar*innen: Straßenfeste sind leider oft mit Abschleppung von Autos, Lautstärke und Vermüllung verknüpft. Wir werden versuchen unsere Nachbarschaft sauber zu hinterlassen und würden euch bitten eure Autos in der Ludwigstraße rechtzeitig wegzufahren. Bei Fragen oder Beschwerden stehen wir jederzeit zur Verfügung.

+++ ENGLISH +++

The Luwi71 was an important place for us as neighbours. For almost two weeks in August 2020, we sat in Ludwigstraße every evening. Shortly after the first corona lockdown, it felt good to be with a lot of people again. The solidarity in the form of food offers, material, solidarity occupations and declarations and a permanent presence in front of the squat was overwhelming. When the police cleared our house, you could feel our anger all evening and the following days. These two weeks of collective moments have made us feel like we're actually part of a neighborhood. Now the state wants to take revenge. Two people are summoned to the district court on 08.11.2022 for trespassing, a total of six people had to hand over their DNA.

Rents continue to rise despite corona, inflation and promises of politicians. Every month we have to decide what we would rather not buy or where we can't go. We leave no one alone with repression or the increase in the price of life and respond with collectivity instead of isolation!

Join us at our street festival in front of Ludwigstraße 71 on 24.09. Get involved yourself with your ideas, neighborhood initiatives or concerns. If you want to participate, just send us an e-mail under luwi71soli@riseup.net. Neighbourhood festivals thrive on the participation of all. Come to us on that Saturday at 14:00, for good music, nice conversations over a drink or free food (at most a small donation, if you want).

In the next 3 weeks we will meet every wednesday at 19:00 to plan the fest. We will meet at Brache2 (the park next to Schulze-Delitzsch-straße). Join us if you want to take part in the planning.

To all neighbors: Unfortunately, street festivals are often lead to the towing of cars, noise and littering. We will try to leave our neighborhood clean and would ask you to park your cars elsewhere for that day. If you have any questions or complaints, please do not hesitate to contact us.

p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; line-height: 115%; background: transparent }

p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; line-height: 115%; background: transparent }