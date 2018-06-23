HH: Angriff auf Russisches Visa-Zentrum
Unbekannte haben in der Nacht des 22.06. die Scheiben des Russisches Visa-Zentrums in Hamburg, Kanalstrasse 14a zerstört. Außerdem wurde "FUCK FIFA!", "FIGHT REPRESSION!" und "(A)" an die Fassade gesprüht.
Seit Herbst 2017 gibt es Repressionsschläge gegen Anarchist*innen in mehreren Städten Russlands, in Weißrussland und auf der Krim. Mit Folter, Einschüchterung, Erpressung und Gefangenschaft geht der Geheimdienst FSB gegen sie vor. Gleichzeitig findet mit der Fußball Wm gerade eines der größten Spektakel dewr Herrschaft in Russland statt. Reiche können sich weiter bereichern und im Schatten der Kameras wird das Ganze, wie auch bei den Olympischen Spielen oder bei Gipfeltreffen, genutzt, um Repression und Kontrolle gegen maginalisierte, arme und ungewollte souiale Gruppen auszubauen sowie aggressive Aufwärtung zu betreiben.
Freiheit und Solidarität brauchen kein Visum!
Ergänzungen
Hamburg/Germany: attack on russian visa-centre
Unknown vandals attacked the russian visa-centre in Kanalstraße 14a, Hamburg/Germany on the night of the 22nd of June. They destroyed the windows and painted "FUCK FIFA!", "FIGHT REPRESSION!" and circled A`s on the walls.
Since autumn of 2017, the russian state wages blows of repression against anarchists in different cities of Russia, as well as in Belars and Crimean. With torture, intimidation, extortion and imprisonment the secret service FSB is confronting the comrades. At the same time the FIFA world cup of men`s soccer is taking place in Russia, one of the biggest spectacle of those in power. The rich are getting richer and in the shadows of suveillance cameras, these games are used for improving the repression against marginalized, poor and unwanted social groups as well as pushing forward the gentrification of neighbourhoods. The same thing that happens at any other summit or the olympic games.
Freedom and solidarity don`t need no visa!