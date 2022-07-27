Defend antifascism. Internationale Stimmen gegen Repression und Verrat

Solidarity with German antifascists!

For a week now, our antifascist comrades in Germany have been facing a wave of repression: searches, police custody, charges. And it might be only the beginning…

This new series of police and judicial harassment comes at a time when Lina, an anti-fascist activist, has been in pre-trial detention for more than a year because of her militant commitment and her supposed participation in direct actions against the German far right. Following the imprisonment of Lina and three other accused, a large offensive demonstration of support and solidarity with anti-fascists was organised in Leipzig on 18 September.

Last week, in a most serious development, the authorities obtained new elements allegedly incriminating: one of the accused, Johannes Domhöver, collaborated with the German police and intelligence services in order to reduce the criminal consequences he was facing. It should also be noted that this long-time activist was involved in a rape case and excluded from militant organisations and spaces.

During numerous interrogations carried out in recent weeks by various police and intelligence services, Johannes Domhöver gave several hundred pages of information concerning the current affair, but also, as if the opprobrium of such a betrayal was not enough, on other actions, organisations and militant networks. The scope and content of his statements thus pose a great political danger to many of our comrades, who find themselves searched, indicted and in police custody, and perhaps soon imprisoned, on the basis of the accusations made by Domhöver.

This operation of course echoes the context of generalised criminalisation of anti-fascism by the repressive (police and judicial institutions) and ideological (media) state apparatuses that we have known for several years now. This persecution of anti-fascists, both here and in Germany, is increasing at a time when the far right is on the doorstep of power in several European countries, as the recent presidential and legislative elections in France have sadly demonstrated. But it also reflects the diffuse fascisation of the institutions that are struggling against the autonomous antifascism and the good old „red peril“ (now even associated with Keynesian social democrats), rather than against fascists – whether they are on the benches of national assemblies or in the streets (as history reminds us with the famous adage of the 1930s french bourgeoisie „Rather Hitler than the Front Populaire“ – which was not even really revolutionary).

In this context, we must stand firm on our bases. In the first place, absolute international solidarity with our comrades across the Rhine, starting in particular by affirming our support for all forms of struggle against the far right and by all means necessary. Secondly, the absolute rejection of any compromise with the repressive apparatus. If it needs reminding, nothing can or should be negotiated with the police institution, the same one that kills and represses in the working class areas of France and Germany, that mutilates protesters and locks up our comrades.

Freedom for Lina! Solidarity with our antifascist comrades !

Antifascist Action Paris-Banlieue

SOLIDARITY IS OUR WEAPON – AGAINST STATE, FASCISM, CAPITAL AND NATION

In Germany, several antifascists have been singled out by the state and accused of a range of crimes, all of which have one thing in common – that they break with the logic of the monopoly of violence of the bourgeoisie state. The state is a tool to maintain class power, a tool of everyday violence directed against all of us.

When antifascists struggle against fascism we are constantly faced with the state protecting fascists. We meet repression, force and witch hunts directed against a movement for the emancipation of all. In the course of this struggle the state attempts to individualize us, to turn us against one another, to make us separate and weak. It is only if we let them that this can succeed. Solidarity is our weapon.

On this note we extend our greetings to our comrades in prison even as we continue our struggle here outside. We call on all people in the movement in the Nordic countries to show solidarity to Lina and the other comrades, to spread information about their case and to prepare themselves practically for repression.

The Autonomous Revolutionary Nordic Alliance

From Milan to Leipzig, antifascist solidarity

Criminal lawsuits were opened in November 2020 against German antifascist action in Leipzig, Dresden and Berlin. The judicial investigations focus on actions against neo-nazis of various groups, investigations that led to the imprisonment of Lina, who is accused of having been present in all attacks.

The cases that have emerged from the lengthy lawsuits are based on evidence that does not exist: her being awoman and her female appearance were in fact used as an expedient, assuming her presence on the basis of uncertain, unfounded and even conflicting testimonies of the Nazis attacked. A large and intensive control of the militants led the police to intimidate a large part of the movement, searching the homes of comrades and tailing them regularly.

In addition to the specific facts, there is also the charge of founding a criminal organization within the

meaning of article §129 (German Criminal Code), the purpose of which is, as written in the papers, ‚to carry out attacks against people from the right-wing milieu‘. According to the police, Lina and other defendants created an organization with the aim of targeting members and individuals of fascist and far-right organizations.

Under indictment are antifascist organizations that want to rid the city of Nazis, those who harbor fears and hatred for those who are different or more fragile. These lawsuits are a direct attack on comrades who want to stem the far-right advance by any means necessary.

To make matters worse was Johannes Domhöver, who, after several years in the movement, was expelled after the rape of a female comrade. Besides being repugnant and unprincipled, this prevaricatory act shows his compromised character. As if this were not enough, over the past two years, he has undermined the security of the antifascist movement by informing the police of direct actions and who carried them out in the East German region.

This infamous act resulted in further action being taken and the homes of two comrades being searched and their DNA taken. As an antifascist assembly, we express our solidarity with Lina and all comrades who animate our struggles through their demands. Enemy is the fascist who goes arm in arm with the police. Enemy is the infamous Domhöver, who sold out himself to the police. Enemy is the state that tries, through criminal prosecutions, repress and try to stop the antifascist movement and supports the far right.

We are convinced of our actions and claim the fight against fascism. The prosecution of Lina and other antifascists and antifascists was well orchestrated by judges and lawyers in order to condemn Lina, Dy and Jo at all costs. With the lack of overwhelming evidence, it is clear the repressive mechanism set in motion by the government with the support of the mass media, which aims to

demonize any kind of opposition to their liberal, imperialist and racist model. Fascism has grown exponentially in recent years in Germany and Europe, with its various parties, movements and violent attacks. We do not believe in the justice of the courts and the state, on the contrary we despise it, it is being used against us, and against those who want to fight fascism that discriminates against and intimidates migrants. This is why we believe that fascism cannot be defeated by voting or by the implementation of laws that ‚criminalize‘ it. Rather, it is necessary to concretely oppose fascist and police raids, the laws that discriminate against different identities and restrict freedom of movement or choice, and the state that judges and condemns forms of struggle.

Therefore, we express our utmost and unconditional solidarity with Lina, Dy, Jo and all antifascist comrades who are working against all fascist, racist and sexist prevarications.



Freedom for Lina!

Comrades of Milan

Gegen Verrat und Repression – die Solidarität als Waffe

(anlässlich des Prozesses gegen Antifaschist:innen in Leipiz)

Der Angriff der deutschen Bundesanwaltsschaft gegen Lina und andere Antifaschist:innen aus Leipzig, die aktuell in Dresden vor Gericht stehen, hat eine erhebliche Bedeutung.

Den antifaschistischen Widerstand unterstützen!

Dieser Angriff kommt zu einem Zeitpunkt, an dem der militante Antifaschismus in Europa nötiger denn je ist, gegen die europäischen Neonazis, die an Zahl und Dreistigkeit zunehmen, gegen den türkischen Faschismus und seine immer aktiveren Organisationen in Europa. Dieses Wiederaufleben faschistischer Aktivitäten profitiert von immer tieferen und systematischeren Komplizenschaften im Staatsapparat:

Offizielle Komplizenschaft mit der Verfolgung von antifaschistischen Aktivist:innen und Organisationen aus Deutschland, der Türkei und Kurdistan (letzte Woche kehrte der deutsche Generalbundesanwalt Peter Frank von einer dreitägigen Reise in die Türkei zurück, bei der er eine Privataudienz bei Erdogan hatte); Verdeckte Komplizenschaften, wie die engen Verbindungen der Neonazi-Mörder :innen des NSU zum deutschen Geheimdienst offenbarten. Und das alles in einem allgemeinen Kontext einer Offensive der Rechten auf allen Ebenen: auf der Ebene der Ideen wie auf der Ebene der Gesetze, auf der Straße wie auf der Ebene der Kultur. Überall befinden sich chauvinistische, rassistische und patriarchale Thesen in der Gegenoffensive. Die Bedeutung des antifaschistischen Kampfes bedeutet die Bedeutung aller Formen des antifaschistischen Kampfes: Sowohl der militante Antifaschismus, der in Deutschland und anderswo um die Straße kämpft, als auch die internationale Solidarität mit den Kräften, die in der Türkei, in Rojava und den verschiedenen Teilen Kurdistans Widerstand gegen das faschistische Regime leisten. Den Antagonismus zum Leben erwecken!

Der Prozess in Dresden ist auch die Antwort des Staates auf Initiativen des Widerstands, die den Antagonismus lebendig werden lassen, indem sie um die Straße kämpfen und Gewalt als Methode des Kampfes miteinbeziehen. In einem Land wie Deutschland, dem kapitalistischen, industriellen und finanziellen Gravitationszentrum der Europäischen Union, ist die Entwicklung antagonistischer Kampfformen von entscheidender Bedeutung. Episoden wie die Mobilisierung gegen die Europäische Zentralbank (Frankfurt 2015) oder der G20-Gegengipfel (Hamburg 2017) haben dies gezeigt: In unserem Lager haben diese Kämpfe die revolutionäre Bewegung weit über Deutschland hinaus mobilisiert. Im feindlichen Lager hat das Ausmaß und die Intensität der Repression (auf der Straße und in den anschließenden Prozessen) gezeigt, wie empfindlich die Machthaber:innen auf diese Mobilisierungen und ihren antagonistischen Charakter reagiert haben. Die allgemeine reaktionäre Welle, mit der wir konfrontiert sind, die gestern von der Pandemie, heute vom Krieg in der Ukraine und morgen von der Wirtschaftskrise genährt wurde und wird, könnte diese doppelte Tendenz nähren: Radikaler und antagonistischer Widerstand auf unserer Seite; Eine unerbittliche Unterdrückung auf der Seite des Feindes. Den Herausforderungen mit Ernsthaftigkeit, Methode, Kraft und einem Geist der Solidarität begegnen!

Der Dresdner Prozess zielt also auf den antifaschistischen Widerstand in seiner notwendigen gewalttätigen Dimension. So erklärt sich auch das Ausmaß der eingesetzten Mittel: minutiöse Ermittlungen, die von großen Mitteln profitieren, Anwendung von Verfahren wie Erpressung, um Lähmungen, Desertionen und Verrat in den antifaschistischen Reihen zu erzeugen. Die Wiederaufnahme der Strafverfolgung Mitte Juni gegen die Antifaschist:innen in Leipzig erfolgte aufgrund der Aussagen eines Verräters. Der Einsatz von Verräter:innen und/oder verdeckten Ermittlern ist ein altes Rezept der Repression, wurde aber immer in Situationen bevorzugt, die als wichtig erachtet wurden. Denn Verrat hat neben seinen direkten Auswirkungen (Informationen, die der Feind erhält) auch indirekte, manchmal noch schlimmere Folgen wie Vertrauensverlust und die Verschärfung von Widersprüchen innerhalb der Bewegung. Die revolutionäre Bewegung war bereits mit diesen Vorgängen konfrontiert und hat oft die Ressourcen in sich selbst gefunden, um den Schock zu verarbeiten und wieder in die Offensive zu gehen: – Das bedeutet zunächst, sich nicht von Verrat und Verratsdrohungen faszinieren und lähmen zu lassen, sondern die Initiative wieder zu ergreifen;

– Das erfordert, dass wir zusammenhalten, uns gegenseitig helfen und uns unter den verschiedenen Teilen der Bewegung solidarisieren, um Kampfgemeinschaften wieder aufzubauen;

– Und in der unmittelbaren Zukunft erfordert dies die stärkste und demonstrativste Solidarität mit den Personen, die von dem Verräter denunziert wurden.

– Dazu werden wir bei der Wiederaufnahme des Prozesses gegen Lina und die Antifaschist:innen in Leipzig am 25. Juli in Dresden Gelegenheit haben.

Solidarität mit Lina und den Antifaschist:innen in Leipzig!

Schande und Strafe für Verräter:innen!

Es lebe der antifaschistische Widerstand!

Es lebe der revolutionäre Kampf!

Sekretariat der Roten Hilfe International 20 Juli 2022

In dem Fall der Antifa Ost in Deutschland sehen wir ein Bild aus der Zukunft, die bereits hier ist. Der deutsche Staat mit seiner „antifaschistischen“ Fassade nach außen kriminalisiert ohne Ende die antifaschistische Bewegung. Im Namen eines Krieges gegen „Terror“ und „extremistische Gewalt“. Gleichzeitig rechtsradikale stärken weiterhin ihre Reihen und agieren im besten Fall mit der Toleranz des deutschen Staates. Im schlimmsten Fall Hand in Hand. Ohne Ende Skandale mit Protagonisten faschistische/neonazistischen Zellen innerhalb der Polizei und der Bundeswehr. Wir vergessen nicht die NSU und die Einmischung des Verfassungsschutzes in den Morden von 10 Migranten in den 2000er. Die Unterstützung und Solidarität für Antifa Ost ist ein Muss für alle die gegen den Rechtsruck kämpfen. Ohne eine soziale antifaschistische Bewegung können wir diesen Gerichtsprozess nicht beeinflussen. Wir vertrauen die staatliche Justiz nicht. Antifaschismus spielt sich auf den Straßen aus und das wird sich nicht ändern.

In Griechenland, die erneute Welle von Verarmung und Elend wird uns wieder vor einer Situation bringen, in der Faschisten und Nazis aus ihren Löchern rauskriechen und die einfachen Antworten auf die Probleme der Gesellschaft geben. Die Verurteilung der goldenen Morgenröte bedeutet nicht die Verschwindung eines stabilen Prozentzahles der griechischen Gesellschaft, die von faschistischen Werten geprägt ist. Jetzt schon die fassistische Bewegung nimmt zu. Autonome Kerne in Athen und fassistische hooligans von PAOK in Thessaloniki agieren immer häufiger.

Wir brauchen Hunderte/Tausende Antifa Gruppen wie die Antifa Ost, denn die faschistische Gefahr nimmt überall wieder zu. Wir müssen uns international organisieren und miteinander solidarisieren. Freiheit für Antifa Ost! Nazis weg aus den Straßen jagen!

Apaleftos AC Salonica, antifa fight club