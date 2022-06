[B] Anarchistisches Picknick

Evalutationstext des anarchistischen Blocks:

Anarchist - Picnic

July 23rd, 1 p.m.

Insel der Jugend, Treptower Park



On July 23rd we would like to gather with fellow anarchist to discuss in a chilled atmosphere. Please bring some food and drinks to share :)



This year's anarchist block for the revolutionary first of may demonstration was organized by an open assembly in which individuals and groups came together. While organizing the structure of the block we engaged in discussions that included different viewpoints of anarchic thought, different practices and experiences. This led us to ask whether a new intent should be done to create a space where we as anarchist can regularly meet, a place to coordinate our struggle, have strategic and political discussion and foster the relationship in between us. A regular open assembly for the coordination of anarchist struggles? A series of events and discussions or a conference? A regular meetup? Several ideas are floating around in our discussions and therefore we would like to invite you all to discuss together what the potentials, needs and forms of such a gathering could be.



Evaluation text of the anarchist block:

