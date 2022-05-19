Save the date: next assembly about sexualized violence in our structures // nächste VV über sexualisierte Gewalt in linken Strukturen

****english below****

um den Prozess weiter zu führen den wir gemeinsam am 26.03. begonnen haben

laden wir euch herzlich zu einer weiteren VV am 11.06.2022 um 14:00 Uhr

in den Räumen der SfE (Schule für Erwachsenenbildung, Gneisenaustr 2a) ein.

Anbei sind 2 Protokolle der letzten VV und ganz bald veröffentlichen wir auch eine

ausführliche Einladung zu dieser VV.

****english****

to continue the process that we started together on the 26.03. we cordially invite you to

another assembly on 11.06.2022 starting 14:00 in the rooms of SfE (Schule für Erwachsenenbildung,

Gneisenaustr 2a). Attached are 2 protocols of the last assembly

and very soon we will publish a more detailed invitation for this assembly