Rettet dem Sterrebos (ein Wald in der Niederlande)

Contact VDL Nedcar!They are a big car-factory with a lot of possibilities. They put their eyes on cutting down this beautiful forest. Please urge them kindly to NOT continue with this plans.Mail: info@vdlnedcar.nlPhone: +31 (0)46 489 44 44Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VDLGroepTwitter: https://twitter.com/VDL_GroepContact Rivian!Rivian might become the new partner of VDL and due to that VDL wants to cut down the forest and expand. Isn’t it ironic that Rivian has as motto (see the main page of their website): ‘’Preserving the natural world. Forever.’’? Urge them kindly to live up to their motto and preserve the natural forest!Mail: customerservice@rivian.comMail: info@rivian.comPhone: +18887484261Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rivianofficialTwitter: https://twitter.com/rivianContact Nature Conservancy!Please explain them kindly that their partner Rivian is working on a deal that will result in the cutting down of a forest with trees that are hundreds of years old. Surely they could talk to their partner about this?Mail: europe@tnc.orgDo you want to support the occupiers directly?- Show them your love! Send solidarity pictures and words to info@redhetsterrebos.nl- Donate some money. It’s necessary for the occupation: https://whydonate.nl/fundraising/RedHetSterrebos/nl- Spread the words and ask others to help!- Spread this message if you like.- If you feel like coming; check www.redhetsterrebos.nl how you can get there.- Get creative!Watch a video about the occupation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yeRbLQeJrIMORE TREES LESS CARSSAVE THE FOREST!!