FFM - Knastspaziergang und Soligrüße (english below)

Am Abend des 31 Dezember haben wir den Gefangenen der JVA Preungesheim einen Besuch abgestattet. Mit Parolen und Feuerwerk wollten wir ein Zeichen der Solidarität an alle inhaftierten Menschen schicken. Hoffentlich konnten wir die Monotonie, der die Inhaftierten ausgesetzt sind etwas durchbrechen.

Mit unserer Aktion stehen wir in Solidarität mit Allen, die für eine Zukunft ohne Ausbeutung und Diskriminierung kämpfen und von Repression betroffen sind.

Wir lassen uns nicht durch die steigenden Angriffe des Staates spalten und lassen die inhaftierten Genoss:innen nicht allein. Um 18 Uhr findet am 7 Januar die ‘stay with your friends’ Knastkundgebung statt, um gegen die Klassenjustiz und für Solidarität mit den Gefangenen auf die Straße zu gehen.

Freiheit für alle Gefangenen – Freiheit für Ella

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New year eve greetings to all prisoners – FFM!

In the evening of the 31 of December we went for a walk to the JVA Preungesheim. Chanting slogans and torching fireworks we wanted to send a sign of solidarity to everyone suffering behind the bars.

We hope that we could brake a little bit the monotony that prisoners have to face everyday.

Our action stands in solidarity with all the people around the world who face repression because of the struggle for a future without exploitation and discrimination.

We will never be divided by the increasing attacks from the state and we will never leave our comrades in prison alone.

We invite everyone to the ‘stay with friend’ gathering in front of the prison on the 7 of January at 6 p.m. to take the streets against classjustice and to stay in solidarity with all our imprisoned comrades.

Free Ella!

Free them all!