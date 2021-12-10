(B) From Dusk til Dawn

Es ist etwas knapp zwei Monate her, seit der Köpiwagenplatz geräumt worden ist. Unsere Freund*innen haben sich verbarrikadiert und studenlang ihren Lebens- und Freiraum verteidigt. Die Bullen haben martialisch mit einem Riesenaufgebot über Stunden an den Barrikaden gestochen, gesägt und geflext. Sie sind mit Räumpanzern und Hebebühnen angerückt, haben unsere Kundgebungen angegriffen und auf Menschen eingeprügelt. Sie haben mit vollem Einsatz das Kapitalinteresse durchgesetzt. Wie zu erwarten, war es ihnen scheißegal, ob dabei Menschenleben in Gefahr gebracht werden. Menschen hatten sich mit Seilen in den Barrikaden verankert. Wir wollen unseren Freund*innen des Köpiwagenplatzes und allen Menschen danken, die sich an dem Tag, in der Zeit davor und immer noch für unsere Freiräume einsetzen. Ihr seid klasse. Auch wenn es immer wieder ein harter Schlag gegen uns ist, wenn wir Freiräume verlieren, ein Schmerz, den auch wir immer noch spüren, sind es diese Momente des kollektiven Aufstands, die uns Kraft geben, weiter für unsere Utopien zu kämpfen. Die Meuterei, das Syndikat, die Liebig34 und der Köpiwagenplatz leben und werden weiterkämpfen, vorübergehend auch ohne Räume.

Meutereikollektiv

It's been almost 2 months since Köpiwagenplatz has been evicted. Our friends have barricaded themselves and defended their living and free space for hours. The cops have martialy with a huge number of people stabbed, sawed and flexed the barricades for hours. They came with evacuation tanks and lifting platforms, attacked our rallies and beat up people. They have enforced the capital interest with full force. As to be expected, they didn't give a damn if human lives were put in danger in the process. People had anchored themselves to the barricades with ropes. We want to thank our friends of the Köpiwagenplatz and all the people who stood up for our free spaces on that day, the time before and still. You are great. Even if it is always a hard blow against us when we lose free spaces, a pain that we also still feel, it is these moments of collective uprising that give us strength to continue fighting for our utopias. The Meuterei, the Syndikat, the Liebig34 and the Köpiwagenplatz live and will continue to fight, temporarily even without our spaces.

Meuterei collective