Solidarity with the striking Gorillas riders in Berlin
von: anonym am: 05.10.2021 - 15:15
Today, we visited two Gorillas stores in Bremen, distributing flyers, stickers and buttons to riders and passers-by.
Though a lot of riders looked scared and refused neither to took our stuff nor to talk to us, we also had many good conversations.
Overall, the mood was good - there was loud music and skeptical looks from the stores' mgmt... cause no one did expect us to show up.
We'll be back soon :) #StartUpSideDown #Driversunite
