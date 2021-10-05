Solidarity with the striking Gorillas riders in Berlin

Today, we visited two Gorillas stores in Bremen, distributing flyers, stickers and buttons to riders and passers-by.

Though a lot of riders looked scared and refused neither to took our stuff nor to talk to us, we also had many good conversations.

Overall, the mood was good - there was loud music and skeptical looks from the stores' mgmt... cause no one did expect us to show up.

We'll be back soon :) #StartUpSideDown #Driversunite