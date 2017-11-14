NO BORDER, NO NATION, STOP DEPORTATION! DEMO

[ENGLISH BELOW]

KUNDGEBUNG - DONNERSTAG 16. November 16.00 Uhr

BAMF (Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge)

Bundesallee 44 (U-Bahn Berliner Straße)

In den letzten Monaten verstärkt der deutsche Staat zusehends seine Bemühungen, so viele Menschen wie möglich abzuschieben. In Berlin wurde von dem Versuch berichtet, Menschen abzuschieben, bevor diesen eine Ausreisepflicht kommuniziert wurde. Abschiebungen finden seit den Asylrechtsverschärfungen unangekündigt statt und die Polizei führt Abschiebungen zum Teil in Zivilkleidung durch. Neue Gesetze erlauben noch mehr staatliche Kontrolle und Gewalt. Jedes Mal, wenn eine*r von uns abgeschoben wird, leben viele in Furcht.

Pakistan und die EU haben ein Rückübernahmeabkommen unterzeichnet, welches der EU Zugang zu pakistanischen Datenbanken gewährt, um Identitäten zu bestätigen und es so zu erleichtern, "unerwünschte Menschen" loszuwerden. In Pakistan werden wir am Flughafen von der Polizei gefangen genommen und können nach den pakistanischen Auswanderungsgesetzen bis zu 5 Jahre eingesperrt werden.

Deshalb werden wir auf die Straße gehen und laut und deutlich fordern:

- Einstellung des Rückübernahmeabkommens der EU mit Pakistan!

- Sehen Sie uns als Menschen und nicht als Angehörige einer Nation!

- Wir wollen bleiben und ein faires und gerechtes Verfahren haben!

- Stoppt die Legitimierung von Rassismus in Asylpraktiken und in den Unterkünften!

- Stoppt alle Abschiebungen!

Lasst uns viele sein und lasst uns laut sein: NO BORDER, NO NATION, STOP DEPORTATION!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEMONSTRATION – THURSDAY 16/11 16.00

BAMF (Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge)

Bundesallee 44 (U-Bahn Berliner Straße)

During the last month, the German state is escalating their efforts to deport as many people as they can. In Berlin, deportation attempts were reported to have taken place before the obligation to leave the country was communicated. Police has been carrying out deportations in civil clothing, and deportations have been taking place unannounced since the asylum law tightenings. New recent laws, allow for even more state control and violence. Everytime one of us gets deported, many live in fear.

Pakistan and the EU signed a readmission agreement, which gives the EU access to Pakistani databases to confirm identities and makes it easier to get rid of "unwanted" persons. In Pakistan we will be caught by the police in the airport and according to Pakistani migration laws, they can imprison us for up to 5 years.

That is why we will take to the streets and demand loud and clear:

- Cease the readmission agreement of the EU with Pakistan!

- See us as humans and not as representatives of a nation!

- We want to stay and have a fair and just procedure!

- Stop legitimisation of racism in asylum practices and in our accommodation centers!

- Stop all deportations!

Lets be many and lets be loud: NO BORDER, NO NATION, STOP DEPORTATION!