Elephant in the room – conversation with anarchists from Russia on „Freedom to Navalny“ protests
von: anonym am: 29.01.2021 - 00:43
Группа Аркадий Коц – Тот, кто стреляет в рабочих
We got in touch with several anarchist comrades to talk about the recent protests on the streets of different cities in Russia: looked into political events of 2020 and how they brought people to the situation with protests. With comrades we managed to clarify if Navalny is a nazi and the whole protest should be ignored by the anarchists or leftists. And of course we talked about anarchists and their participation in protest movement.
