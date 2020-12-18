Solifotos with Danni rebels from France

Here are the solidarity fotos and text in response with the call for solidarity in french that you can find here https://nantes.indymedia.org/articles/54253

The first one is from Bure, the occupation against nuclear installation in Eastern France :

"Solidarity with Danni’s occupation !

Since more than a year, Danni forest (Germany) is occupied. The compagny Deges wants to make the A49 longer, passing through Danni forest. They have already cut 85 hectare of forest and since a month the eviction of the forest is going on, with consequences such as people felling from high, being injured, arrested, jailed, isolated for refusing to give identity.

We are answering to the call out for solidarity, read on nantes indymedia : https://nantes.indymedia.org/articles/54253.

A banner have been put up in the the Bois Lejuc, in one of the trees occupied in july 2019 (more info : https://bureburebure.info/bure-the-return-of-owls/). Despite a special law forbidding acces to the forest and the surveillance, we will continue to happily wander in the forest, and even more.

Thanks for your amazing occupation and resistance !

Strength to you!"

The second one is from the Zad du Carnet, an occupation against a industrial zone in the Western France :

"Im internationalem Kampf vereint – stehen win solidarisch und Genossinnen im Dannenröder Forst

Wenn mit Polizeigewalt und staatlicher Repression versucht wird uns unsere Zufunkt und Freiheit zu nehmen, erstarken wir im gemeinsamen Widerstand.

Wir werden nicht stoppen ehe die Ketten des kapitalistischen Systems gebrochen, und die Fabriken ihrer zerstörischen Politik geschlossen sind!

Wir sind eurem Kamp täglich gefolgt; er hat uns motiviert und bestärkt weiter zu gehen

Dann bleibt stark!

unser Widerstand hat gerade erst begonnen

ZAD du Carnet

PS. schickt uns bier"

And the last solidarity text and foto is from people of the west of France :

" We are writing to you from the western part of france, in solidarity

with your struggle that is also ours.

We are sending this so you know that despite the distance that separate

us, we are with you.

State repression won't keep us from fighting !"