Kyriakos Xymitiris present in the streets of Berlin - Stones on pigs for Marianna and Dimitra

To express our rage about this and to find immediate and spontaneous answer, we got together and prepared an ambush in the area of Rigaer Straße. Arriving police forces were attacked with stones from dark corners, what destroyed at least one patrol car. Pigs escaped in panic.

The Berlin police was helping Athens police to identify Kyriakos after the explosion and delivered their files to the greek repressive system. Also german police is partner with greek police and Frontex in the massacres on migration routes to Europe.

With this action, we continue the struggles we have fought together with Kyriakos and that still unite us with our comrades imprisoned in Korydallos prison in Athens.

Kyriakos Xyimitiris always present!

Freedom to Marianna and Dimitra!

Our passion for freedom is stronger than any prison cell