BERLIN: ALONGSIDE OUR COMRADES SARA AND SANDRONE

Sometimes our life places us before a choice; and sometimes that choice asks everything of us.

Our comrades have dedicated their lives to fighting oppression, in the name of a better world for all, free from domination and exploitation.

We remain by their side, today and forever, carrying their struggle into the streets again and again, and holding their strength, their courage, and their unbreakable determination in our hearts.

Our comrades have fallen for an ideal, an ideal in which we continue to belive with stubborn resolve, with all our hearts and all our strength.

For this reason, Sara and Sandrone, nothing is over...everything continues, until we see rise that beautiful sun called Anarchy.