BERLIN: ALONGSIDE OUR COMRADES SARA AND SANDRONE
Sometimes our life places us before a choice; and sometimes that choice asks everything of us.
Our comrades have dedicated their lives to fighting oppression, in the name of a better world for all, free from domination and exploitation.
We remain by their side, today and forever, carrying their struggle into the streets again and again, and holding their strength, their courage, and their unbreakable determination in our hearts.
Our comrades have fallen for an ideal, an ideal in which we continue to belive with stubborn resolve, with all our hearts and all our strength.
For this reason, Sara and Sandrone, nothing is over...everything continues, until we see rise that beautiful sun called Anarchy.
BERLINO: ACCANTO AI NOSTRI COMPAGNI SARA E SANDRONE.
A volte la vita ci pone davanti a una scelta; a volte quella scelta ci chiede tutto. I nostri compagni hanno dedicato la loro vita a lottare contro l'oppressione, in nome di una vita migliore per tutti, libera dal potere e dallo sfruttamento.
Noi rimaniamo al loro fianco, oggi e per sempre, portando la loro lotta nelle strade, ancora e ancora, custodendo la loro forza, il loro coraggio e la loro incredibile determinazione nei nostri cuori.
I nostri compagni sono caduti per un ideale, un ideale in cui continuiamo a credere con ostinazione, con tutto il cuore e con ogni nostra forza.
Per questo Sara e Sandrone, nulla è finito...tutto continua, finché non vedremo sorgere quel bel sole chiamato Anarchia!