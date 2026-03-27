BERLIN: ALONGSIDE OUR COMRADES SARA AND SANDRONE

von: anonym am: 27.03.2026 - 15:28
Soliphoto with Banner in front of Zielona Gora "Our Ideas Will Never Die - Sandra e Sandrone - United in Fight - From berlin (A)" ,smoke,fists,fire

Sometimes our life places us before a choice; and sometimes that choice asks everything of us.
Our comrades have  dedicated their lives to  fighting oppression, in the name of a better world for all, free from domination and exploitation.
We remain by their side, today and forever, carrying their struggle into the streets again and again,  and holding their strength,  their courage,  and their unbreakable determination  in our hearts.
Our comrades have fallen for an ideal, an ideal in which  we continue  to belive with stubborn  resolve, with all our hearts and all our strength.

For this reason, Sara and Sandrone, nothing is over...everything continues,  until we see rise that beautiful sun called  Anarchy.

 

 

BERLINO: ACCANTO AI NOSTRI COMPAGNI SARA E SANDRONE.

A volte la vita ci pone davanti a una scelta; a volte quella scelta ci chiede tutto. I nostri compagni hanno dedicato la loro vita a lottare contro l'oppressione, in nome di una vita migliore per tutti, libera dal potere e dallo sfruttamento.
Noi rimaniamo al loro fianco, oggi e per sempre, portando la loro lotta nelle strade, ancora e ancora, custodendo la loro forza, il loro coraggio e la loro incredibile determinazione nei nostri cuori.
I nostri compagni sono caduti per un ideale, un ideale in cui continuiamo a credere con  ostinazione, con tutto il cuore e con ogni nostra forza.

Per questo Sara e Sandrone, nulla è finito...tutto continua, finché non vedremo sorgere quel bel sole chiamato Anarchia!

 

 

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