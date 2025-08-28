Heute: Solidemo für die Rigaer 94 in Berlin
HEUTE 19:00 Schleidenplatz
(English below)
Solidarität mit der R94!
Während überall Wohnungen fehlen, Mieten explodieren, Sozialleistungen gekürzt werden und wir um jeden verdammten Freiraum kämpfen müssen, fährt dieser Staat seine Repressionsmaschinerie auf, um ein paar Bewohner*innen einzuschüchtern. Das ist keine „Sicherheitsmaßnahme“ – das ist ein Angriff auf uns alle!
Die Botschaft ist klar: Wer sich nicht in die Logik von Profit und Gehorsam fügt, soll verdrängt werden. Während Investorinnen und Spekulantinnen hemmungslos ganze Kieze aufkaufen, während Reiche mit unserem Leben Monopoly spielen, knüppelt die Polizei auf diejenigen ein, die Freiräume schaffen, Schutzräume verteidigen, die einfach nur wohnen wollen.
Das ist Klassenkrieg von oben, aber wir lassen uns nicht einschüchtern!
Unsere Solidarität gilt der Rigaer 94 und allen, die sich gegen diese dreckige Stadt der Profite wehren. Jeder Angriff auf ein linkes Projekt, jede Räumung, jede Repression ist ein Angriff auf uns alle!
Kommt auf die Straße, lasst uns zeigen, dass ihre Gewalt auf unseren Widerstand trifft!
Für Freiräume, für Solidarität, für eine Stadt von unten!
Wenn sie mit 700 Bullen kommen, kommen wir mit tausend zurück!
Schleidenplatz II 19:0
Kommt in Bezugsgruppen, denkt an wasserfeste Kleidung und Regenschirme
---
Today 19:00 Schleidenplatz
Solidarity with the R94!
While apartments are lacking everywhere, rents are exploding, social benefits are being cut and we have to fight for every damn free space, this state is ramping up its repressive machinery to intimidate a few residents. This is not a “security measure” - this is an attack on all of us!
The message is clear: anyone who does not conform to the logic of profit and obedience is to be repressed. While investors and speculators buy up entire neighborhoods without restraint, while the rich play monopoly with our lives, the cops beat up those who create open spaces, defend safe spaces, who simply want to live.
This is class war from above, but we will not be intimidated!
Our solidarity is with Rigaer 94 and all those who are fighting back against this dirty city of profits. Every attack on a left-wing project, every eviction, every repression is an attack on us all!
Take to the streets, let's show that their violence meets our resistance!
For free spaces, for solidarity, for a city from below!
If they come with 700 cops, we'll come back with a thousand!
Schleidenplatz II 19:00
Come in affinity groups, remember waterproof clothing and umbrellas