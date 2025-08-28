Heute: Solidemo für die Rigaer 94 in Berlin

---

Today 19:00 Schleidenplatz

Solidarity with the R94!

While apartments are lacking everywhere, rents are exploding, social benefits are being cut and we have to fight for every damn free space, this state is ramping up its repressive machinery to intimidate a few residents. This is not a “security measure” - this is an attack on all of us!

The message is clear: anyone who does not conform to the logic of profit and obedience is to be repressed. While investors and speculators buy up entire neighborhoods without restraint, while the rich play monopoly with our lives, the cops beat up those who create open spaces, defend safe spaces, who simply want to live.

This is class war from above, but we will not be intimidated!

Our solidarity is with Rigaer 94 and all those who are fighting back against this dirty city of profits. Every attack on a left-wing project, every eviction, every repression is an attack on us all!

Take to the streets, let's show that their violence meets our resistance!

For free spaces, for solidarity, for a city from below!

If they come with 700 cops, we'll come back with a thousand!

Schleidenplatz II 19:00

Come in affinity groups, remember waterproof clothing and umbrellas