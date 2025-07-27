Bure Bure Bure - ein Aufruf - a call

There was once a place, that still exists. Not too far away from you, but also not too close. It has a long, unbroken and unceasing history of resistance.

But at this point we don´t wanna retell the whole history. No, we wan´t to speak about the current situation and how the story continues.

There is a hilly landscape in the middle of France, between Nancy and Dijon, Juneville and Neufchateau. You can find clover meadows, primrose fields, small forests and you can meet grazing cows and deers.

In the middle of that area is a place known as Bure, where a nuclear waste disposal site is being built underground. A so called "laboratory" is already built above ground and it is a visible part of Europes biggest nuclear waste disposal site. The biggest part is invisible to most people, even though the planned size can be compared to the Paris metro system. We are speaking about Europes biggest construction site, which in the end should be europes "final repository".* This construction site is continuing and stabilizing colonial structures with its exploitation of humans, non-human animals, nature and environment. At the same time, France can expand its military nuclear program and consolidate itself as Europes atomic protective power. A nuclear waste disposal on such a central spot, means that the waste has to be transported all over the continent. Thats why its not just a deadly danger for the region but also beyond that.

Obviously the entire population did not agree on that plan but the national agency (ANDRA) managed to assert its interested with the states support and deception, violence and capital. All this happened in the last 27 years and today one of the next steps is to build the railroad line for the millions of nuclearwaste-barrels.

To legatimize it scientifically, they started first with the laboratory so they didnt have to declare it as final repository from the outset.

The time nuclear waste needs to breakdown is longer than humans have already existed on the earth (this comparison is just an attempt to visualise the absurd scale)

From time to time there are small earthquakes due to the geography of the area, that casts doubts on the stability of the mine. In general, the location wasnt chosen because of security mesurements or perfect conditions - its in fact the contrary. The main reasons were the low population density (they expected less resistance from there) and higher subsidies, because the area is located on different administrative territories of the French state.

That's why this descision seems more to be a political and strategical one, than that of a scientific foundation. Its nothing new that the interests of the powerful and the national agency come before those of the population.

The already mentioned laboratory was built more than 20 years ago and is run by the national agency ANDRA. Next to it, you find a museum which they use for propaganda, a cop station, a bakery, a hotel and a building from ANDRA. The cop station has space for up to 80 cops, which are for years have been trying to attack and fight the active and strong resistance. All in all its an artificial and fenced village within a village.

When the railway tracks are finished, the plan is to transport thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste, every second day, where it will disappear underground - at least for the next 130 years. We wonder what will happen then. Will the waste magicly dissapear? WIll it be forgotten, that there is this huge danger in the underground? Will there be an answer to the nuclear waste? Questions above questions..

The construction for this is supposed to start this or next year. That means there is an active danger of radioactivity and the expropriation of several fields, farms and houses, as well as the destruction of forests and meadows.

The history of the resistance is as long and intense. For 27 years people have been fighting against this project. Especially intense were the years of 2017-2020. Attacks on the laboratory area, fights with the cops who were defending the laboratory, the squatting of the Lejuc forest, the squatting of houses and the buy-up of land and buildings which are now facing expropiation. One of these places is the old train station of Lumeville, today known as La Gare. For years, many people have resisted the expropriations. In the moment of expropiation these places will turn into occupied territories and they have to be defended.

There are several calls and invitations to come to Bure, to get to know the place, the area, the people and to be active there and participate in the resistance.

On the 20th of September there will be a big Anti-Nuke Demonstration "La manif' du futur". Everyone should be there.

Do actions in any place, for example at your local train station, in solidarity with La Gare.

Further informations on:

bureburebure.info

manifbure.fr

Stay tuned, keep your eyes open and take care of each other. In case of a premature eviction of La Gare or in case of a Demo ban everyone is still invited to go!

Smash nuclear power, smash borders!

AntiNuke

*The term FINAL REPOSITORY is missleading. The unbeliveble amount of time the waste needs to loose its nuclear radiation and the unsafe storrage shows, that its just a temporary solution for the nuclear waste. To call it a final repository it suggest that the waste is stored securely and it could expended without any doupt.

Bure, Bure, Bure

Es war einmal ein Ort, den gibt es immer noch. Nicht weit weg von dir, nicht ganz nah bei dir. Die Geschichte des Widerstandes ist schon lang und alt, aber ungebrochen und unaufhörlich.

Wir wollen an dieser Stelle aber nicht die ganze Geschichte nacherzählen. Nein, wir wollen euch den aktuellen Stand beschreiben und dass die Geschichte weitergeht.

In der Mitte Frankreichs, zwischen Nancy und Dijon, zwischen Juneville und Neufchateau liegt eine hügelige Landschaft mit Kleewiesen, Äckern voller Schlüselblumen, kleinen Wäldchen zwischen den Wiesen und Feldern auf denen hin und wieder Kühe weiden oder Rehe grasen. Ganz in der Mitte dieser Landschaft liegt ein Ort, bekannt als Bure, wo ein Atommüll(end)lager* unter Tage entsteht. Sichtbar Übertage wurde mittels eines sogenannten Labors der sichtbare Teil von Europas größten "Atommüllendlagers" angelegt. Von dort ausgehend soll es Untertage großflächig ausgebaut werden. Für die meisten Augen nicht sichtbar und trotzdem im Größverhältnis zu dem Pariser Metrosystem.

Nicht nur, dass wir es mit Europas größter Baustelle und schlussendlich dem zentralen "Endlager" für Europa zu tun haben, fördert und stabilisiert dieser Bau die kolonialen Verhältnisse mit seiner Ausbeutung von Mensch und Umwelt. Zudem kann Frankreich damit auch sein militärisches Atomprogramm ausweiten und sich als Europas atomare Schutzmacht festigen. Ein Lager für Atommüll an diesem zentralen Ort bedeutet, dass dieser quer über den Kontinent transportiert werden muss. Somit ist das Endlager nicht nur für die Region eine tödliche Gefahr, sondern geht weit darüber hinaus.

Na klar hat die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung diesem Projekt nicht zugestimmt, aber der Konzern konnte mit Hilfe des Staates seine Interessen durch List, Gewalt und Kapital durchsetzen und somit hat sich in den letzten 27 Jahren dennoch alles dahin bewegt, dass nun als nächster Schritt der Bau einer Eisenbahntrasse ansteht, um all die Millionen Atomfässer dorthin zu transportieren.

Die List des Staates war dieses Endlager nicht als solches zu deklarieren, sondern vorerst es als eine Art "Labor" auszugeben, um dem Vorhaben eine wissenschaftliche Legitimation zu geben. Atommüll braucht länger um sich selbst abzubauen, als die Menschen existieren (dieser Vergleich ist nur ein Versuch um das absurde Ausmaß vorstellbar zu machen). Das Gebiet um Bure liegt in der Nähe tektonischer Platten und hin und wieder kleinere spürbare Erdbeben lassen an eine sichere Bergwerksdecke zweifeln. Generell wurde der Standort nicht nach Sicherheitsmaßnahmen oder guten Bedingungen gewählt - ganz im Gegenteil, als ausschlaggebend galt unter anderem eine eher niedrige Bevölkerungsdichte, von welcher sich geringerer Widerstand versprochen wurde, höhere Subventionen, da sich das Gelände gleich auf mehreren Verwaltungsgebieten des französischen Staates befindet. Diese Entscheidung scheint daher eher eine politisch-stragtegische, als eine, welche auf wissenschaftlicher Grundlage getroffen wurde. Es ist keine Neuheit, dass Macht- und Konzerninteressen deutlich vor denen der Bevölkerung stehen.

Das oben genannte Labor wurde vor über 20 Jahren gebaut und wird von der Firma Andra betrieben. Dazu gehört u.a. ein Propaganda-Tool, getarnt als Museum, eine Bullenstation und Gebäude der Endlagerfirma Ciego. Die Bullenstation vor Ort fasst bis zu 80 Bullen, welche den seit Jahren aktiven und stabilen Widerstand immer wieder angreifen und bekämpfen sollen. Es handelt sich um einen künstlich angelegten, eingezäunten Ort im Ort.

Wenn nun der Ausbau der Bahnschienen fertig ist, sollen jeden zweiten Tag mehrere tausend Tonnen, gefüllt mit radioaktiven Müll in der Tiefe der Erde verschwinden und das mindestens für die nächsten 130 Jahre. Wir fragen uns was nach den 130 Jahren passieren soll. Wird der Atommüll auf wundersameweise verschwinden? Wird die verbuddelte große Gefahr vergessen sein? Wird es Lösungen für den Atommüll geben? Fragen über Fragen...

Dieser Bau, um den Müll dahin zu befördern, soll wahrscheinlich noch in diesem oder im kommenden Jahr beginnen. Diese Bahnschienen sollen auf einer seit 60 Jahren stillgelegten Bahntrasse neu gebaut werden. Das bedeutet neben der Gefahr von Atomstrahlung eben auch die Enteignung von Feldern, Höfen, Häusern, Vernichtung von Wäldern und Wiesen.

Die Geschichte des Widerstandes ist ebenso lang und intensiv. Seit 27 Jahren kämpfen Menschen vor Ort gegen dieses Endlager. Besonders intensiv waren die Jahre 2017 - 2020. Angriffe auf das Laborgelände, Auseinandersetzungen mit den das Labor verteidigenden Bullen, die Besetzung eines nahegelegenen Waldes, dem Lejucwald, die Besetzung von Häusern und auch das Aufkaufen von Grundstücken und Gebäuden, die nun von den voranschreitenden Enteignungsaktionen betroffen sind. Neben Landwirtschaften auch die alte Bahnstation von Lumeville, heute bekannt als La Gare.

Diese Enteignungen, gegen die Teile der Bevölkerung bereits seit Jahren Widerstand leisten, werden mit dem Moment der vollzogenen Enteignung zu besetzten Territorien die verteidigt werden wollen. Um die Orte zu verteidigen und den Ausbau zu stoppen, gibt es jetzt wieder vemehrt Aufrufe und Einladungen aus Bure, um diesen Sommer vorbei zu kommen, Ort und Leute kennen zu lernen und sich mit einzubringen.

Am 20.September wird es eine gemeinschaftliche Anti-Atomkraft-Demonstration "La manif' du futur" vor Ort geben.

Macht Aktionen in Solidarität bei Euch vor Ort, an eurem lokalen Bahnhof oder was euch in eurer Kreativität noch einfällt.

Weitere Infos findet ihr unter

bureburebure.info

manifbure.fr

Haltet die Augen offen und achtet aufeinander. Denn für den Fall einer vorzeitigen Räumung des Bahnhofs oder eines Demonstrationsverbots sind alle eingeladen hinzufahren.

smash nuclear power, smash borders!

AntiNuke

*Wir wollen darauf hinweisen, dass der Begriff "Endlager" irreführend ist. Auf Grund der unvorstellbar langen Haltwertszeit und unsichere Lagerung des Atommülls sind die Depots für diesen lediglich als Zwischenlager. zu verstehen. Durch das bezeichnen als Endlager soll suggeriert werden, dass der Atommüll sicher aufbewart sei und auch bedenkenlos erweitert werden könne.