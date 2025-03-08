[HH] Am 08. März und jeden Tag - Freiheit für alle Gefangenen

Freiheit für alle Gefangenen – am 08. März und jeden Tag!

Weltweit befinden sich Mitstreiter*innen im Gefängnis, weil der Staat ihnen ihre Entschlossenheit im Kampf gegen Ausbeutung und Unterdrückung nicht verzeiht.

Wir dürfen sie in unseren Kämpfen nicht vergessen – nicht heute – niemals!

Das Gefängnis ist ein besonders brutales Instrument der Durchsetzung der binären, patriarchalen Ordnung.

Wir gehen hier auf zwei Fälle von Repression genauer ein - doch sind es so viele, die insbesondere dieser Tage in unsere Mitte, an unsere Seite gehören, anstatt hinter die grauen Mauern.

Wir denken heute zum Beispiel an Daniela Klette, inhaftiert in Vechta, unter anderem wegen des Vorwurfs der Sprengung der JVA Weiterstadt im Jahr 1993 – eine Aktion, die auch die Kämpfe gefangener Frauen in der JVA Plötzensee unterstützte!

Wir denken an Sarah, anarchistische Mitstreiterin, die sich über ein Jahr den Schweizer Behörden entzogen hatte und nun verhaftet wurde – und eine 6monatige Haftstrafe absitzen muss.

Und wir denken an die vielen Inhaftierten im Kontext der Antifa-Verfahren – an Clara, Luca, Nele, Hanna, Paula, Maja… und so viele mehr, die für ihre Kämpfe im Knast sind.

Und an alle anderen Gefangenen – denn der Knast ist für alle ein Ort gewaltvoller, patriarchaler Zurichtung!

Knäste zu Baulücken!

Solidarität mit den inhaftierten Anarchistinnen Marianna M. & Dimitra Z.

Am 31.10.2024 explodierte im Athener Stadtteil Ambelokipi eine Bombe, die unseren Mitstreiter Kyriakos tötete und die Anarchistin Marianna M. schwer verletzte.

Die Anarchistin Dimitra Z. wurde inhaftiert, ebenso wie der Mitstreiter Dimitris und Nikos R.

So wie wir das kämpferische Gedenken an Kyriakos in unseren Herzen tragen, wollen wir im Kontext des feministischen Kampftages auf die Situation der anarchistischen Gefährt*innen Marianna M. & Dimitra Z. hinweisen.

Marianna wird trotz ihres anhaltend schlechten Gesundheitszustands weiterhin unter Verweigerung der notwendigen medizinischen Versorgung im Korydallos-Gefängnis festgehalten. Dimitra ist ebenfalls weiterhin in Haft.

Diese brutale Behandlung ist nichts anderes als Folter – und sie ist ein Akt patriarchaler Gewalt. Der Staat macht Mariannas Körper zum Objekt seiner Rache – seiner Rache an der revolutionären Entschlossenheit unserer Gefährt*innen.

Doch sie sind ungebrochen – stehen wir ihnen zur Seite – Freiheit für alle Gefangenen!

Solidarität mit den Gefährt*innen in München!

Vorige Woche wurden in München und Salzburg verschiedene Wohnungen und Häuser durchsucht, jede Menge Publikationen und technische Geräte beschlagnahmt, Wohnräume entsprechend verwüstet - und zwei anarchistische Mitstreiter*innen festgenommen.

Sie befinden sich nun in Untersuchungshaft.

Die Maßnahmen fußen einerseits auf dem Vorwurf der „Billigung von Straftaten“, weil in einer anarchistischen Publikation Straftaten befürwortet wurden.

Andererseits geht es um den „Anfangsverdacht“ der Beteiligung an verschiedenen Brandanschlägen im Raum München, vornehmlich Sabotage an Baustellen und kapitalistischer Infrastruktur.

Die Razzien und Verhaftungen stehen in klarer Kontinuität andauernder Repression gegen anarchistische Publikationen in München - weil die Behörden derer, die für die zahlreichen Angriffe und Sabotagen verantwortlich sind, nicht habhaft werden können, greifen sie die Publikationen an, die über diese Akte der Revolte sprechen.

Lassen wir diese Angriffe auf anarchistische Ideen und Praxis nicht unbeantwortet - stehen wir den Mitstreiter*innen in Wort und Tat zur Seite - denn „die Revolte braucht alle, Zeitschriften und Bücher, Waffen und Sprengsätze, Überlegung und Blasphemie, Gifte, Dolche und Brandstiftungen… die einzig interessante Frage ist: Wie sie kombinieren.“

Anarchist*innen in Solidarität

März 2025

Freedom for all prisoners - on March 8 and every day!

All over the world, comrades are in prison because the state does not forgive them for their determination in the struggle against exploitation and oppression.

We must not forget them in our struggles - not today - never!

Prison is a particularly brutal instrument for enforcing the binary, patriarchal order.

We will go into two cases of repression in more detail here - but there are so many who, especially these days, belong next to us, instead of behind the gray walls.

Today, for example, we think of Daniela Klette, imprisoned in Vechta, among other things on charges of blowing up the Weiterstadt prison in 1993 - an action that also supported the struggles of imprisoned women in Berlin-Plötzensee prison!

We think of Sarah, an anarchist comrade, who evaded the Swiss authorities for over a year and has now been arrested - and has to serve a 6-month prison sentence.

And we think of the many prisoners in the context of the Antifa trials - of Clara, Luca, Nele, Hanna, Paula, Maja... and so many more who are in prison for their struggles.

And to all other prisoners - because for everyone, prison is a place of violent, patriarchal punishment!

Down with the walls!

Solidarity with the imprisoned anarchists Marianna M. & Dimitra Z.

On October 31, 2024, a bomb exploded in the Ambelokipi district of Athens, killing our comrade Kyriakos and seriously injuring the anarchist Marianna M.

The anarchist Dimitra Z. was imprisoned, as was comrade Dimitris and Nikos R.

Just as we carry the militant memory of Kyriakos in our hearts, we want to draw attention to the situation of the anarchist comrades Marianna M. & Dimitra Z. in the context of the feminist day of struggle.

Marianna continues to be detained in Korydallos Prison despite her persistently poor health and denial of necessary medical care. Dimitra also remains in detention.

This brutal treatment is nothing but torture - and it is an act of patriarchal violence. The state is making Marianna's body the object of its revenge - its revenge on the revolutionary determination of our comrades.

But they are unbroken - let's stand by them - freedom for all prisoners!

Solidarity with the comrades in Munich!

Last week, various apartments and houses in Munich and Salzburg were searched, lots of publications and technical equipment were confiscated, living spaces were vandalized - and two anarchist comrades were arrested.

They are now in custody.

On the one hand, the measures are based on the accusation of “approval of criminal acts” because criminal acts were advocated in an anarchist publication.

On the other hand, there is the “initial suspicion” of involvement in various arson attacks in the Munich area, primarily sabotage of construction sites and capitalist infrastructure.

The raids and arrests are in clear continuity with ongoing repression against anarchist publications in Munich - because the authorities cannot get hold of those responsible for the numerous attacks and sabotages, they attack the publications that talk about these acts of revolt.

Let's not let these attacks on anarchist ideas and practice go unanswered - let's stand by our comrades in word and deed - because “the revolt needs everything, magazines and books, weapons and explosives, reasoning and blasphemy, poisons, daggers and arson... the only interesting question is: how to combine them.”

Anarchists in solidarity

March 2025