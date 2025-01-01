[HH] Sylvester zum Knast & Soligruß nach Athen

(english below)

In der Silvesternacht versammelten sich vor dem Hamburger Untersuchungsgefängnis Holstenglacis ungefähr 50 Menschen, um mit den Gefangenen ins neue Jahr zu gehen. Unangemeldet und von den Bullen unbehelligt wurden die Gefangenen mit Feuerwerk und Parolen gegrüßt.

Die Inhaftierten reagierten mit Beifall, Rufen und Feuer an den Fenstern ihrer Zellen.

Ein Moment der solidarischen Verbundenheit - ein kleiner Riss in der Totalität der Knastgesellschaft.

In diesem Rahmen wurde auch dem vor 2 Monaten verstorbenen anarchistischen Mitstreiter Kyriakos Ximitiris gedacht sowie unsere solidarische Verbundenheit mit den Gefangenen des Ampelokipoi-Falles Marianna, Dimitra, Dimitris, Nikos und A.K. unterstrichen.

Sie sind in unseren Kämpfen bei uns, in den kleinen und den großen Momentenen - trotz der Grenzen und der Mauern.

Freiheit für alle Gefangenen!

On New Year's Eve, around 50 people gathered outside the Holstenglacis remand prison in Hamburg to celebrate the New Year with the prisoners.

Unannounced and undisturbed by the cops, the prisoners were greeted with fireworks and slogans.

The prisoners responded with applause, shouts and fires at the windows of their cells.

A moment of solidarity - a small crack in the totality of prison society.

In this context, the anarchist comrade-in-arms Kyriakos Ximitiris, who died two months ago, was also remembered and our solidarity with the prisoners of the Ampelokipoi case Marianna, Dimitra, Dimitris, Nikos and A.K. was emphasised.

They are with us in our struggles, in the small and the big moments - despite the borders and the walls.

Freedom for all prisoners!