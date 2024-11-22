Video in memory of our comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris (Englisch subtitles)

von: Berlin Assembly in memory of Kyriakos Xymitiris and in solidarity with the anarchist comrades Marianna M., Dimitra Z. and comrade Dimitris am: 22.11.2024 - 22:40

 

A memorial video for our fallen anarchist and beloving comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris. We added some subtitles subtitles to the original video.

 

You can watch the video under the following url:  https://vimeo.com/1032485137/e00d4b8dfe

 

 

HANDS OFF OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE MARIANNA

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS - ONE OF USE

FOREVER WITH US IN THE STREETS OF FIRE

FREEDOM FOR OUR COMRADE DIMITRI AND OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE DIMITRA

IMMEDIATE RELEASE FOR OUR COMRADE NIKO ROMANO

 

 

 

originally posted on https://atehns.indymedia.org/post/1632895/

 

 

Von: Berlin Assembly in memory of Kyriakos Xymitiris and in solidarity with the anarchist comrades Marianna M., Dimitra Z. and comrade Dimitris am: 23.11. - 10:03



the link in the previous posting is not working, here is a valid url:

https://vimeo.com/1032589122/3a692014bf

Von: anonym am: 23.11. - 10:57

der korrekte link zu indy lautet: athens.indymedia.org/post/1632895/

 

 