Video in memory of our comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris (Englisch subtitles)

You can watch the video under the following url: https://vimeo.com/1032485137/e00d4b8dfe

HANDS OFF OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE MARIANNA

KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS - ONE OF USE

FOREVER WITH US IN THE STREETS OF FIRE

FREEDOM FOR OUR COMRADE DIMITRI AND OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE DIMITRA

IMMEDIATE RELEASE FOR OUR COMRADE NIKO ROMANO

originally posted on https://atehns.indymedia.org/post/1632895/