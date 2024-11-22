Video in memory of our comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris (Englisch subtitles)
von: Berlin Assembly in memory of Kyriakos Xymitiris and in solidarity with the anarchist comrades Marianna M., Dimitra Z. and comrade Dimitris am: 22.11.2024 - 22:40
A memorial video for our fallen anarchist and beloving comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris. We added some subtitles subtitles to the original video.
You can watch the video under the following url: https://vimeo.com/1032485137/e00d4b8dfe
HANDS OFF OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE MARIANNA
KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS - ONE OF USE
FOREVER WITH US IN THE STREETS OF FIRE
FREEDOM FOR OUR COMRADE DIMITRI AND OUR ANARCHIST COMRADE DIMITRA
IMMEDIATE RELEASE FOR OUR COMRADE NIKO ROMANO
originally posted on https://atehns.indymedia.org/post/1632895/
Valid video url
the link in the previous posting is not working, here is a valid url:
https://vimeo.com/1032589122/3a692014bf
der korrekte link zu indy lautet: athens.indymedia.org/post/1632895/