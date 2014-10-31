We are here again

Kyriakos died fighting for a world based on solidarity, equality and freedom.

The state forces us to come here once again through its terrorist acts.

The state and its institutions take advantage of our situation, which they interpret as weakness, and launch a smear campaign to oppress the survivors, close friends and comrades under the guise of the so-called anti-terror laws.They have no idea that this only reinforces our strength and the bonds among us.The severely injured comrade Marianna now has to deal not only with her injuries, but also with assaults. For example, Marianna was fingerprinted when she had no way of refusing as she was not conscious when it happened. These abusive acts by the cops can be considered nothing less than torture. The German police were certainly happy to be involved once again and provided the Greek authorities with resources, such as fingerprints and information, which are used to defame our companions in the media. Two people were imprisoned because of their personal and political connections. The offence that, according to the construct of the state, those two comrades are accused of is participation in a terrorist organisation, but it is nothing other than the accusation of solidarity. Being blamed is just an attempt by the state and its henchmen to attack the mutual aid and support that is inherent in our movement, our relationships and our spirit, that drives us to offer help in any moment that requires it. We are here today to make it clear: We are on the side of our comrades!You will never destroy our solidarity! The terrorizing of our comrades must stop immediately! We demand that the abusive behaviour towards our comrade Marianna M. stops! We demand the immediate release of Dimitra Z. and the other comrade! Speculation and slander about our comrades in the media and through publications by the state must end! We stand in solidarity with the companions in Athens and the people and families who are suffering because of the explosion in Ambelokipi. Hands off Marianna!Freedom for Dimitra and the persecuted comrade!Forever honour for Kyriakos! Εδώ είμαστε και πάλι.Αυτή τη φορά χωρίς τον Κυριάκο παρόν. Αλλά οι ιδέες του μας οδηγούν. Ο Κυριάκος έχει συμμετάσχει στο παρελθόν σε καταλήψεις του Προξενείου, μία φορά ως ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης στις καταλήψεις και άλλη μία φορά ως ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης στον επαναστάτη Δημήτρη Κουφοντίνα.Ο σύντροφός μας Κυριάκος Ξυμητήρης στις 31.10 έχασε τη ζωή του σε μία έκρηξη σε ένα διαμέρισμα στην περιοχή των Αμπελοκήπων στην Αθήνα. Ο Κυριάκος πέθανε αγωνιζόμενος για ένα κόσμο βασισμένο στην αλληλεγγύη, την ισότητα και την ελευθερία. Το κράτος μέσα από τις τρομοκρατικές του ενέργειες μας αναγκάζει να έρθουμε για ακόμα μία φορά εδώ. Το κράτος και οι θεσμοί του εκμεταλλεύονται την κατάσταση μας, την οποία ερμηνεύουν ως αδυναμία, και διεξάγουν μια βρώμικη καμπάνια για να καταπιέσουν τους/τις επιζήσαντες, τους κοντινούς φίλους/ες και συντρόφους/ες υπό την πρόφαση των αποκαλούμενων αντιτρομοκρατικών νόμων.Δεν έχουν ιδέα ότι αυτό μόνο ενισχύει τη δύναμη μας και τους δεσμούς μεταξύ μας.Η βαριά τραυματισμένη συντρόφισσα Μαριάννα τώρα πρέπει να αντιμετωπίσει όχι μόνο τους τραυματισμούς της αλλά και επιθέσεις εναντίον της. Για παράδειγμα, κατέγραψαν τα δακτυλικά της αποτυπώματα όταν δεν είχε καμία δυνατότητα να αρνηθεί την καταγραφή τους, καθώς βρισκόταν χωρίς τις αισθήσεις της. Οι κακοποιητικές ενέργειες των μπάτσων δεν μπορούν να θεωρηθούν ως τίποτα λιγότερο πέρα από βασανιστήρια. Η Γερμανική αστυνομία, για ακόμα μία φορά, αναμείχθηκε σίγουρα με χαρά και παρείχε στις Ελληνικές αρχές στοιχεία όπως δακτυλικά αποτυπώματα και πληροφορίες οι οποίες χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για να δυσφημίσουν τους συντρόφους μας στα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης. Δύο άτομα έχουν φυλακιστεί λόγω των προσωπικών και πολιτικών τους συνδέσεων. Το αδίκημα για το οποίο κατηγορούνται αυτοί οι δύο σύντροφοι, σύμφωνα με τα κατασκευάσματα του κράτους, είναι η συμμετοχή σε τρομοκρατική οργάνωση κάτι το οποίο δεν είναι τίποτα άλλο πέρα από μία κατηγορία αλληλεγγύης. Το να μας κατηγορούν είναι απλώς μια προσπάθεια του κράτους και των μπράβων του να επιτεθούν στην αλληλοβοήθεια και την αλληλοϋποστήριξη που είναι σύμφυτη με το κίνημά μας, στις σχέσεις και το πνεύμα μας το οποίο μας οδηγεί να προσφέρουμε βοήθεια κάθε στιγμή που είναι αναγκαία.Βρισκόμαστε εδώ σήμερα για να το κάνουμε ξεκάθαρο: Είμαστε στο πλευρό των συντρόφων μας!Ποτέ δε θα καταστρέψετε την αλληλεγγύη μας! Η τρομοκρατία ενάντια στους συντρόφους μας πρέπει να σταματήσει αμέσως! Απαιτούμε να σταματήσει η κακοποιητική συμπεριφορά απέναντι στη συντρόφισσά μας Μαριάννα Μ. Απαιτούμε την άμεση αποφυλάκιση της Δήμητρας Ζ. και του άλλου συντρόφου μας! Οι εικασίες και οι συκοφαντίες για τους συντρόφους μας στα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης και μέσω δημοσιεύσεων του κράτους πρέπει να σταματήσει! Στεκόμαστε αλληλέγγυοι/ες στους συντρόφους μας στην Αθήνα και στα άτομα και οικογένειες που υποφέρουν λόγω της έκρηξης στους Αμπελόκηπους. Κάτω τα ξερά σας από τη Μαριάννα!Λευτεριά στη Δήμητρα και το διωκόμενο σύντροφο!Τιμή για πάντα στον Κυριάκο!



Wir sind wieder hierDieses Mal ohne Kyriakos selbst, aber seine Ideen leiten uns. Kyriakos war schon einmal mit dabei, die Botschaft zu besetzen, einmal in Solidarität mit den besetzten Häusern und ein weiteres Mal in Solidarität mit dem Revolutionär Dimitris Koufontinas.Unser Gefährte und Freund Kyriakos Xymitiris hat am 31.10.24 sein Leben bei einer Explosion in einer Wohnung im Stadtteil Ambelopiki in Athen verloren. Kyriakos starb im Kampf für eine Welt, die auf Solidarität, Gleichheit und Freiheit beruht. Wir müssen wieder einmal hierher kommen, da uns der Staat durch seine terroristischen Taten dazu zwingt. Der Staat und seine Institutionen nutzen unsere Situation aus, welche sie als Schwäche auslegen und starten eine Schmutzkampagne, um die Überlebenden, nahen Freund*innen und Gefährtinnen, unter dem Deckmantel der sogenannten Anti-Terror-Gesetze, zu unterdrücken,Sie haben keine Vorstellung davon, dass das unsere Stärke und die Bande unter uns nur verstärkt.Die schwer verletzte Gefährtin Marianna hat jetzt nicht nur mit ihren Verletzungen, sondern auch mit den Übergriffen, umzugehen. Beispielsweise wurden Marianna Fingerabdrücke genommen, als sie keine Möglichkeit hatte sich dem zu verweigern, da sie nicht bei Bewusstsein war, als das passierte. Diese übergriffigen Taten der Bullen können als nichts geringeres als Folter betrachtet werden. Die deutsche Polizei war sicherlich wiedereinmal erfreut darüber, einbezogen zu werden und versorgte die griechischen Autoritäten mit Ressourcen, wie Fingerabdrücken und Informationen, mit denen jene gewohnt sind unsere Gefährt*innen in den Medien zu diffamieren. Zwei Personen wurden aufgrund ihrer persönlichen und politischen Beziehungen eingesperrt. Die Straftat, die nach dem Konstrukt des Staates, jenen zwei Gefährt*innen vorgeworfen wird, lautet Beteiligung an einer terroristischen Organisation, aber ist nichts anderes als der Vorwurf der Solidarität. Beschuldigt zu werden ist nur ein Versuch des Staates und seiner Schergen die gegenseitige Hilfe und Unterstützung anzugreifen, die unserer Bewegung, unseren Beziehungen und unserem Geist inhärent sind, welche uns antreiben, in jedem Moment, der es erfordert, Hilfe anzubieten. Wir sind heute hier um klar zu stellen: Wir stehen auf der Seite unserer Gefährt*innen!Ihr werdet unsere Solidarität niemals zerstören! Die Terrorisierung unserer Gefährt*innen muss sofort aufhören! Wir fordern, dass die übergriffigen Handlungen gegenüber der Gefährtin Marianna M. aufhören! Wir fordern die sofortige Freilassung von Dimitra Z. und des anderen Gefährten! Spekulationen und Verleumdungen über unsere Gefährt*innen in den Medien und durch Veröffentlichungen von Seiten des Staates müssen enden! Wir sind solidarisch mit den Gefährt*innen in Athen und den Menschen und Familien, die wegen der Explosion in Ambelokipi leiden. Hände weg von Marianna!Freiheit für Dimitra und den verfolgten Gefährten!Für immer Ehre für Kyriakos!