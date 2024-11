In Grief, Anger and Revolutionary Solidarity - We Bid Farewell to our Fallen Friend and Comrade Kyriakos

Kyriakos lived for the struggle and died struggling.

Our friend and comrade lost his life in an explosion in an apartment in Athens on October 31st 2024.

We want to remember him as a beloved part of all of our lives, which he enriched in so many ways.

Kyriakos took part in struggles around the world and stood up against all oppression with all his being. We have stood shoulder to shoulder in the streets, in houses and gatherings, to wage a common struggle against state and capital.

Together we have stood against racism, fascism, prisons and patriarchy, covering each other's backs and giving each other strength to fight this exploitative system.

His solidarity had no limits and we can proudly say that we were able to fight for a better world alongside such a wonderful person.

We laughed and cried with him, squatted and defended, shouted and kept silent, danced and sang, discussed and thought, smoked, drank coffee, put up posters, demonstrated and much more.

We will miss him in our lives and struggles, but we will keep him with us in our memories, thoughts, hearts, hands and in all of our fights.

On November 9th we would like to invite you to his farewell in Berlin. We want to say goodbye, grief and remember him collectively.

Date: November 9th

Rigaer Straße 94 - Berlin

Program: 5:30 pm Doors open

6pm Ceremony

Afterwards open end celebration with music and food. You are very much invited to bring your own memories.

Revolutionary hearts burn forever - Forever glory to our anarchist comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris