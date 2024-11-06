Once the phase of tears has gone, the phase of action will follow

The information came overbearingly and suddenly a few days ago. On the afternoon of October 31, a powerful explosion blew up the third-floor apartment of a building in the Ampelokipoi neighborhood of Athens. Anarchist comrade Marianna was pulled alive from the rubble and is hospitalized in serious condition at Evangelismos Hospital in the hands of police; anarchist comrade Kyriakos didn't make it and did not survive. Police and the enslaved media speak of a sudden detonation during the preparation of an explosive device. They also blather (and write) about much else. Chatter that will not find space in these few lines. Counterterrorism units are frothing at the mouth, excited by the blood of the internal enemy to be thrown in jail (and in the newspapers). The words that count are those of the comrades and they are the only ones that will be taken into consideration.

In this situation of deep sadness, it is important to reaffirm the rightness of anarchist ideas and practices. It is important to side with the comrades who have made these ideas and practices their own to extreme consequences.

I know Marianna and her determination. I knew Kyriakos and his tireless engagement. We shared moments of struggle and moments of leisure. I will carry these moments wherever I go, in every struggle and every action.

The anarchist comrades who lost their lives in the struggle will always live on in the actions and attacks against the State and Capital.

At Marianna's side, at the side of comrades under investigation, with Kyriakos in the heart.

An anarchist, somewhere