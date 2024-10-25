Fotos: "Patriarchat sterben lassen": F*Antifa gegen Neonazis
Unter dem Motto „Patriarchat sterben lassen“ beteiligten sich rund 1.300 Menschen am 19. Oktober 2024 an einer feministischen und antifaschistischen Demonstration durch Berlin-Marzahn.
Fotos: https://umbruch-bildarchiv.org/patriarchat-sterben-lassen/
Der Protest richtete sich sowohl gegen Sexismus, sexualisierte Gewalt und Patriarchat als auch deren Instrumentalisierung durch extreme Rechte, Konservative, Antifeminist*innen und Fundamentalist*innen.
Knapp über 100 Neonazis fühlten sich anscheinend getroffen und kamen zu einer Gegendemonstration zusammen – darunter u.a. „Deutsche Jugend Voran“ (DJV), „Jung & Stark“ (JS), „Chemnitz Revolte“, „3. Weg“ und „Die Heimat“ (vormals NPD). Angemeldet waren 400 Teilnehmende, die trotz überregionaler Mobilisierung ausblieben.
Die Polizei ermöglichte den Neonazis, der feministischen Demo mit hunderten Metern Abstand auf ihrer Strecke zu folgen. Die feministische Demonstration ließ sich davon weder stören, noch beeindrucken.
„Kreuzberger Gratismut ist vorbei, gerade in Berliner Außenbezirken, wo viele der Faschos wohnen, muss Antifeminismus und Faschismus die Stirn geboten werden“, hieß es im Aufruf der F*Antifaschist*innen.
