[B] 22.06: THE CIVILIZERS. Germans in Guatemala | Anti Colonial Sommer Kino

It shows the connection between land occupation as a finite natural resource, directly related to German wealth. This occupation goes beyond the crops that are grown there; instead, it signifies the construction of colonies, where the social and cultural norms that govern are those of the occupier. Their language, clothing, idols, religion, political ideas, and economic interests. Thus, extractivism is installed to plunder natural resources, but in every aspect of life, its dual component externalization does not occupy relevant places in the discussion of our life of wealth. Colonial morality is imposed, generating false ideas of hierarchies between people, in which the white man becomes the model to follow. “Civilizers” opens the way for us to rethink what the nation-state means. Looking at the history of so-called independence in Abya Yala, we can discuss in depth whether the emergence of independent states is possible within the panorama of modernity/coloniality of the global capitalist economy. Or, on the contrary, it is time to understand that the nation-state as a political structure is one of the primary tools to perpetuate coloniality.

PROPOSAL FOR DISCUSSION