[B] 22.06: THE CIVILIZERS. Germans in Guatemala | Anti Colonial Sommer Kino

22.06: THE CIVILIZERS. Germans in Guatemala | Anti Colonial Sommer Kino
Anti Colonial Sommer Kino
Doors open 18:00 | Movie + Discussion 19:00 @ Rigaer 94
22.06 | THE CIVILIZERS.
06.07 | INSUMISAS
20.07 |THE LISTENING POST
THE CIVILIZERS. Germans in Guatemala
When one thinks about the colonial history of Abya Yala, there is a tendency to reduce it to the actions carried out by the Spanish crown/state alone. Far from being a history of a single power, it has been a history of joint work, agreements, and collaboration between different European colonial powers, including Germany. This film helps to break the idea that Germany was not and is not a colonial power.
It shows the connection between land occupation as a finite natural resource, directly related to German wealth. This occupation goes beyond the crops that are grown there; instead, it signifies the construction of colonies, where the social and cultural norms that govern are those of the occupier. Their language, clothing, idols, religion, political ideas, and economic interests. Thus, extractivism is installed to plunder natural resources, but in every aspect of life, its dual component externalization does not occupy relevant places in the discussion of our life of wealth. Colonial morality is imposed, generating false ideas of hierarchies between people, in which the white man becomes the model to follow. “Civilizers” opens the way for us to rethink what the nation-state means. Looking at the history of so-called independence in Abya Yala, we can discuss in depth whether the emergence of independent states is possible within the panorama of modernity/coloniality of the global capitalist economy. Or, on the contrary, it is time to understand that the nation-state as a political structure is one of the primary tools to perpetuate coloniality.
PROPOSAL FOR DISCUSSION
- What is the significance of extractivism in society, and which social structures are produced by extractivism?
- Nation states as a means of colonialism
- The relationship between work for a salary and the existence of the notion of private property and the state.
- Modern slavery, the dispossession of freedom and the control of free time.
Ergänzungen
