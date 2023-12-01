Against the Alliance of Zielona Góra with Islamists
We are a loosely connected group of diverse radical-left individuals from Berlin. We criticize Zielona Góra for its collaboration with Islamists and call for left-radical solidarity against all forms of Islamism and fascism. We demand that Zielona Góra relinquish its space to solidary radical-left groups and critically question its own authoritarianism and proximity to Islamists, thereby ideological fascists.
We represent a loosely connected group including anarchists, communists, queers, women, Jews, migrants, and People of Color. We don't mention our identities to claim a voice denied to others but because we are all threatened and endangered by Islamists and Islamist ideology. It is precisely us who are now excluded from radical-left spaces like Zielona Góra, where we don't feel even remotely safe. Some of us live in direct proximity to Zielona Góra, and some were regular attendees at events and communal meals (Küfa).
Zielona Góra is a radical-left space and neighborhood center in the Friedrichshain district, hosting various (solidarity) events such as "Kitchen for All" (Küfa), film screenings, bar nights, lectures, discussions, and more. We enjoyed being there, engaging in discussions, arguments, and showing solidarity. Since November 24, 2023, we can no longer imagine being in that space because Zielona Góra has decided to collaborate with Islamists, aligning itself with fascists. Islamism opposes everything we stand for as radical leftists. Islamism opposes a liberated society and revolutionary spaces. Islamism threatens our lives and kills. Above all, this ideology endangers the lives of Jews, Kurds, Yazidis, Alevis, Arab Christians, women, queers, leftists, Arabs, Muslims, and many others. The event titled "Leftists and Islamists working together?!" on November 24, 2023, at Zielona Góra showed us that it is not a safe leftist space. The invited speaker, as outlined in an article in Junge Welt a day before the event, made it clear that the question mark in the event title was not meant seriously—there was no question. The speaker advocated for collaboration with Islamists and defended such cooperation. On November 24, individuals associated with Zielona Góra aggressively confronted critical comrades, denied them entry to the event, and demonstrated their adherence to authoritarianism. We call for radical-left solidarity against all forms of Islamism and fascism.
We call on Zielona Góra to cede its space to solidary radical-left groups and critically question its own authoritarianism and proximity to Islamists, thereby ideological fascists. Down with fascism - down with Islamism! For a radically liberated society.
Ergänzungen
Anticolonial is Antizionist
The debate should also focus on the colonial oppression of zionism.
Zionism should be questioned / criticised for the oppression and racism towards arab people.
It is quite clear
that you are either coming from ways and backgrounds where you never had to fight and look for strategic alliances. furthermore no international leftist considers Jungle world a good source for anything, so one should assume you are just a bunch of pissed off germans and "pick me marginalized" people