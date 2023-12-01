Against the Alliance of Zielona Góra with Islamists

We represent a loosely connected group including anarchists, communists, queers, women, Jews, migrants, and People of Color. We don't mention our identities to claim a voice denied to others but because we are all threatened and endangered by Islamists and Islamist ideology. It is precisely us who are now excluded from radical-left spaces like Zielona Góra, where we don't feel even remotely safe. Some of us live in direct proximity to Zielona Góra, and some were regular attendees at events and communal meals (Küfa).

Zielona Góra is a radical-left space and neighborhood center in the Friedrichshain district, hosting various (solidarity) events such as "Kitchen for All" (Küfa), film screenings, bar nights, lectures, discussions, and more. We enjoyed being there, engaging in discussions, arguments, and showing solidarity. Since November 24, 2023, we can no longer imagine being in that space because Zielona Góra has decided to collaborate with Islamists, aligning itself with fascists. Islamism opposes everything we stand for as radical leftists. Islamism opposes a liberated society and revolutionary spaces. Islamism threatens our lives and kills. Above all, this ideology endangers the lives of Jews, Kurds, Yazidis, Alevis, Arab Christians, women, queers, leftists, Arabs, Muslims, and many others. The event titled "Leftists and Islamists working together?!" on November 24, 2023, at Zielona Góra showed us that it is not a safe leftist space. The invited speaker, as outlined in an article in Junge Welt a day before the event, made it clear that the question mark in the event title was not meant seriously—there was no question. The speaker advocated for collaboration with Islamists and defended such cooperation. On November 24, individuals associated with Zielona Góra aggressively confronted critical comrades, denied them entry to the event, and demonstrated their adherence to authoritarianism. We call for radical-left solidarity against all forms of Islamism and fascism.

We call on Zielona Góra to cede its space to solidary radical-left groups and critically question its own authoritarianism and proximity to Islamists, thereby ideological fascists. Down with fascism - down with Islamism! For a radically liberated society.